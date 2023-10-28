Sheldon Creed teases his next move after revealing he has “signed something for a few weeks now”

In a surprising turn of events, 26-year-old NASCAR driver Sheldon Creed is set to embark on a new and exciting chapter in his racing career.

Creed, who has been with Richard Childress Racing for two seasons in the Xfinity Series, has enjoyed a formidable 2023 season, securing five top 5 finishes, 4 stage wins, and leading an impressive 185 laps behind the wheel of the #2 Chevrolet.

Thus, fans were taken aback when Richard Childress Racing announced on Wednesday (October 25) that Creed would not be returning to the Xfinity Series program for the upcoming season.

However, the plot has now thickened with a recent tweet from SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, indicating that Creed has already secured an exciting new opportunity. According to the tweet, Creed has been signed to something for a while and believes it may be his most promising endeavor yet. The tweet read:

"Sheldon Creed says he’s been “signed to something for a few weeks now” and says it may be his best opportunity yet."

This revelation has now left the racing community buzzing with speculation about Creed's next move.

With his track record of accomplishments and the promise of an even brighter future, the possibilities seem boundless. It remains to be seen if Sheldon Creed makes a leap to the Cup Series, or explores new ventures outside of NASCAR.

Richard Childress Racing announces Sheldon Creed's replacement

As Creed bids farewell to Richard Childress Racing, a new contender is now emerging on the scene. Jesse Love, a rising talent in the ARCA Series, is slated to take the reins at RCR.

Love, who boasts championship titles in each of his last three full seasons competing in ARCA, made his mark in the NASCAR national series in 2023. This transition also marks a significant shift for Love, as he moves from Toyota to Chevrolet in preparation for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Driving for Venturini Motorsports, Jesse Love has had a dominating 2023 season which saw the young prospect win the championship, his third in a row, by a significant margin.

Love's impressive track record and undeniable potential make him a worthy addition to the RCR Xfinity lineup, where he will join forces with fellow driver Austin Hill.

As the dust settles on Austin Creed's departure and Jesse Love's arrival, NASCAR fans await further updates on the former's future endeavors. The 2024 season undoubtedly promises to be a pivotal year for these young talents.