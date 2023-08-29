Shocking reports claim Jimmie Johnson’s nephew was shot in his sleep from point-blank range by his mother-in-law

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson's nephew Dalton Janway was reportedly shot dead with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. According to autopsy reports obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 11-year-old was shot point-blank in the face and chest while he was sleeping in bed.

His grandfather, Dr. Jack Lee Janway, was also allegedly found dead in the home in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Dalton's mother-in-law, Terry Lynn Janway, was found sitting on the couch with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. She also had the handgun, which she allegedly used to murder her grandson and husband near her hand. Autopsy reports claimed that there were no drugs or alcohol in her system.

Dalton was found clad in underwear and a sleep mask with a bullet wound that entered the right side of his face and exited through the back of his skull. He also suffered a gunshot blast to the left side of his chest.

The police reportedly received a brief 22-second phone call from an unhinged woman. Investigators suspect Terry Janway, NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's mother-in-law, of the murder-suicide.

According to RadarOnline.com, the woman told the officials on the call:

"There is somebody here with a gun.”

The police were informed about the situation at the home by the person who called 911. The police asked the woman:

"Do you know who this person is?"

The report stated:

"Law enforcement personnel who were present at the scene then heard a gunshot from another area of the residence."

Dr. Janway, aged 69, was discovered in a hallway wearing pants, a shirt, shoes, and socks with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest.

Tragic incident involving Jimmie Johnson's family shakes racing community

The motive for the shooting is still unknown. But reports via Daily Mail suggest that Terry Lynn Janway may have been struggling with depression following the tragic death of her son, Jordan, in a skydiving accident in 2014.

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, is married to Chandra Janway, Dr. Janway's daughter, since 2004. They have two children together.

In light of the devastating news, Johnson withdrew from the NASCAR Cup race in Chicago as a result.

Legacy Motor Club, in a statement, announced that Jimmie Johnson would not be participating in the Chicago race. Legacy Motor Club extended their condolences to the families (via Racer.com):

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson and Janway families.”

Authorities are allegedly looking into the incident as a potential case of murder-suicide. Terry Janway is reportedly suspected of killing her husband and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton, before turning the gun on herself.

This tragic event has deeply affected the NASCAR community, who have expressed their condolences to Jimmie Johnson and his family.