"Shoooo wee" - Bubba Wallace Jr. reacts to new Wheaties paint scheme on 23XI Racing car

The 23XI Racing Team, owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan, released a brand new paint scheme for their #23 Toyota yesterday. Bubba Wallace Jr., the driver of the car, took to Twitter to express his excitement, writing:

“Shoooo wee. Wheaties bringing the 🔥”

Wheaties is a brand of breakfast cereal that celebrates a hundred years of its existence in 2022. To commemorate their achievements, they have joined forces with the 23XI Racing Team to introduce a special paint scheme on Wallace Jr.'s car.

The #23 Toyota looks great, to say the least, and Wallace Jr. will be sporting the new colors on his car when it hits the track at the next event. The new paint scheme consists of the signature orange that Wheaties cereal boxes are associated with, and their brand logo sitting proudly on the sides of the car.

Bubba Wallace Jr. pushes for more inclusion, diversity and solidarity in NASCAR

The world today is a place that is continuously striving for equality and inclusion of people from different walks of life. Platforms such as NASCAR and F1 are the perfect avenues for influencing masses all over the globe to embrace this change in human attitude.

Bubba Wallace Jr., just like Lewis Hamilton in F1, has been at the forefront of this movement in the NASCAR world. He has continued to encourage people to open up and talk about social issues and problems faced by communities. Looking at the troubles he had in June 2020 in a piece published by Sports Illustrated, he wrote:

“It was really special for the whole garage and the whole sport of NASCAR to rally behind me because it showed the greatest sign of family and unity.”

In an interview with NBC, the 28-year-old talked about issues like depression and has pushed people to respect each other, even if they don't come to a common agreement. He said that it's important to reach out and ask for help.

Watch the interview below:

Wallace Jr. recognizes the fact that while he is the sole black full-time Cup Series driver in NASCAR, changes have taken place since 2020. Jesse Iwuji has become a full-time Xfinity Series driver, with one Latino and four active black team principals.

