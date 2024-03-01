Short-track star Bubba Pollard's Xfinity debut with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team "shocked a lot of people"

Well-known short-track racer Bubba Pollard recently announced his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports. The Super Late Model veteran will be making the jump from grassroots stock car racing to the nationwide platform at the end of this month.

Elaborating on how his big break in the sport came seemingly out of nowhere, Bubba Pollard said that he was contacted by Earnhardt Jr. after his recent Snowball Derby appearance.

The Senoia, Georgia native focused on how the surprise announcement raised eyebrows amongst the grassroots motorsports community. He told on3.com:

“I had to think about it for a couple of minutes when they called me a couple of months ago to make sure it was real. Hopefully, we can just manage to make the short-track community happy. I think it kind of shocked a lot of people really today because no one had even the slightest idea that it would be me. So, that’s pretty cool.”

Bubba Pollard will go behind the wheel of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s #88 Chevrolet Camaro during the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The event is slated to go live at 1:30 pm ET on race day.

Bubba Pollard cautiously optimistic about his future in NASCAR

After admitting to having "moved on" from his NASCAR nationwide series dream and focussing on building his legacy in the short-track scene, Bubba Pollard seems to want to cherish his limited time in the Xfinity Series.

The 36-year-old is slated to make his debut later than most drivers and is aware of the pressure that comes along with driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr. with the nation watching on. He told tobychristie.com:

"The pressure is definitely there because Josh performed and got where he needed to be. We’ve just got to go out there and have fun. That’s my biggest thing. This may be a one-time deal for me. It doesn’t matter if it’s Xfinity racing or short-track racing, you want to give 100 percent. I’m trying to do all my homework."

Watch Pollard make his NASCAR Xfinity debut during the ToyotaCare 250 later this month.