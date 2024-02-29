Bubba Pollard to debut for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity team at Richmond Raceway - Reports

Bubba Pollard, well known for his Late Model success, will reportedly be making his first-ever start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports team. Powered by Rheem Manufacturing, Pollard will compete with the No. 88 Rheem Chevrolet at the Richmond Raceway on March 30th.

NASCAR Regional shared the news on X (formerly Twitter):

"@bubbapollard26 will make his @NASCAR_Xfinity debut for @JRMotorsports at @RichmondRaceway!"

Bubba Pollard, most famous for his Late Model supremacy, has a lengthy history of wins which include the All-American 400, Rattler 250, World Crown 300, and the 2014 Southern Super Series championship to mention just a few, solidifying his 100-plus victories.

The 37-year-old driver also competes in super late-model racing in a No. 26 Ford with his own team and is now going to make his debut in the Xfinity Series.

To get ready for a stock car jump to NASCAR and Xfinity Series, Pollard is going to race an ARCA Menards race at the Five Flags Speedway on March 23rd.

Even though Bubba Pollard lacks experience at Richmond and in Xfinity cars, he still feels confident enough to give his best shot at the task ahead. Pollard expressed his excitement at the forthcoming opportunity, saying (via NASCAR.com):

"I’m very excited. I really don’t know what to expect as it’s all very new to us, but I’m very thankful for the opportunity that Rheem and JR Motorsports have given me."

Fans react to Bubba Pollard joining Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity team

The announcement of Bubba Pollard’s first race appearance with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity team at Richmond Raceway made many NASCAR fans take to social media with mostly positive reactions to the news.

One fan thanked Dale Earnhardt Jr. for opening the doors for talented drivers from the short-track racing community. They wrote:

"Thank you @DaleJr !!!!! From all the short track fans!!!! Go Bubba!!!!"

Another fan acknowledged Pollard's extraordinary talent and is eager to see it live on the Xfinity stage, writing:

"@bubbapollard26 is definitely in my top 10 maybe even top 5 wheelmen that I’ve ever seen, might have to make the trip down to @RichmondRaceway."

Some fans showed just how keen they are to get involved in supporting Pollard’s debut by buying tickets and merchandise. One wrote:

"This really cool, congrats @bubbapollard26 I got tickets to buy, and get the pre-order up on the diecast!"

Here are a few more reactions from NASCAR fans:

