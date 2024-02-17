Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Daytona ARCA 200 is finally done and dusted. The opening race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 11 pm ET on Friday (February 16) at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 40 entries.

Gus Dean, driving the #55 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports, went to victory lane after winning a chaotic ARCA Menards Series season opener.

Expand Tweet

Dean grabbed the lead after passing Jake Finch on the final restart to win his third career NASCAR ARCA victory and his first since 2018. His triumph also helped Venturini to their fourth Daytona victory in the past five years.

Speaking about his Daytona win after the race, Dean stated (via arcaracing.com):

“I started racing when I was four years old at a tiny little dirt track in south Georgia. It’s been a whole lot of miles, a whole lot of work, and a whole lot of people behind me…For a small-town kid from Bluffton, SC this is everything,”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Thomas Annunziata finished runner-up, followed by Greg Van Alst, Christian Rose, and Tim Richmond in the top five. Jason Kitzmiller, Gil Linster, Alex Clubb, Amber Balcaen, and Andy Jankowiak completed the top 10.

Shane van Gisbergen, who made his ARCA debut to get superspeedway experience finished 29th.

NASCAR 2024 Daytona ARCA 200 final results

Below are the final results for the 2024 Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway:

#55 - Gus Dean #44 - Thomas Annunziata* #35 - Greg Van Alst #32 - Christian Rose #27 - Tim Richmond #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #68 - Gil Linster* #3 - Alex Clubb #22 - Amber Balcaen #73 - Andy Jankowiak #20 - Jake Finch* #2 - Andres Perez #13 - Armani Williams #62 - Steve Lewis Jr.* #6 - Lavar Scott* #36 - Ryan Huff #8 - Patrick Emerling #34 - Issac Johnson* #6 - Tommy O’Leary IV #75 - Bryan Dauzat #99 - Michael Maples* #48 - Brad Smith #12 - Ryan Roulette* #18 - Tanner Gray #17 - Marco Andretti* #11 - Bryce Haugeberg* #69 - Scott Melton #3 - Willie Mullins #28 - Shane Van Gisbergen* #8 - Sean Corr #2 - Leland Honeyman Jr.* #30 - Justin Bonsignore* #4 - Dale Quarterley #74 - Mandy Chick* #93 - Caleb Costner* #7 - Jeff Scofield* #25 - Toni Breidinger #15 - Kris Wright #63 - John Aramendia* #10 - Ed Pompa

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Series drivers next at Phoenix Raceway for the second race of the season on March 8, 2024.