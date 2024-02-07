Entry list for Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway

The new ARCA Menards Series season is just one week away from kicking off the 72nd edition of the sport with Daytona ARCA 200.

The Daytona ARCA 200 is the first race of the 2024 ARCA season and will be held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17. The event will start at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The Daytona ARCA 200 is contested over 80 laps at the 2.5-mile-long permanent tri-oval-shaped asphalt superspeedway.

A total of 50 drivers have entered the season-opening ARCA race. The entry list features championship contenders Andres Perez, Lavar Scott, Kris Wright, Amber Balcaen, Toni Breidinger, Christian Rose, and Caleb Costner.

IndyCar winner and SRX champion Marco Andretti and Shane Van Gisbergen, the four-time Australian V8 Supercar Series champion, are also entered for the mega event.

Greg Van Alst won last year’s Daytona ARCA 200, finishing with a total time of one hour, 56 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Full entry list of 2024 Daytona ARCA 200

Here is the entry list for the 50 ARCA drivers that will take part in the Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway:

#0 - Tommy O’Leary IV #2 - Andres Perez #3 - Willie Mullins #4 - Dale Quarterley #6 - Lavar Scott #7 - Eric Caudell #8 - Sean Corr #10 - Ed Pompa #11 - Bryce Haugeberg #12 - Ryan Roulette #13 - Armani Williams #15 - Kris Wright #17 - Marco Andretti #18 - Tanner Gray #20 - Jake Finch #22 - Amber Balcaen #25 - Toni Breidinger #27 - Tim Richmond #28 - Shane Van Gisbergen #30 - Justin Bonsignore #31 - Mitch Gibson #32 - Christian Rose #34 - Isaac Johnson #35 - Greg Van Alst #36 - Ryan Huff #44 - Thomas Annunziata #47 - Becca Monopoli #48 - Brad Smith #55 - Gus Dean #57 - Hunter Deshautelle #62 - Steve Lewis Jr #63 - John Aramendia #68 - Gil Linster #69 - Scott Melton #73 - Andy Jankowiak #74 - Mandy Chick #75 - Bryan Dauzat #86 - Cody Dennison #88 - A.J. Moyer #93 - Caleb Costner #95 - Brayton Laster #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #98 - Dale Shearer #99 - Michael Maples #01 - Takuma Koga #02 - Leland Honeyman Jr #03 - Alex Clubb #06 - Con Nicolopoulos #07 - Jeff Scofield #08 - Patrick Emerling

Catch the action-packed ARCA weekend at the historic Daytona track on February 17, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET.