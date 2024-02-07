Entry list for Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 07, 2024 18:14 IST
Lucas Oil Slick Mist 200
ARCA Menards Series's Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway

The new ARCA Menards Series season is just one week away from kicking off the 72nd edition of the sport with Daytona ARCA 200.

The Daytona ARCA 200 is the first race of the 2024 ARCA season and will be held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17. The event will start at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The Daytona ARCA 200 is contested over 80 laps at the 2.5-mile-long permanent tri-oval-shaped asphalt superspeedway.

A total of 50 drivers have entered the season-opening ARCA race. The entry list features championship contenders Andres Perez, Lavar Scott, Kris Wright, Amber Balcaen, Toni Breidinger, Christian Rose, and Caleb Costner.

IndyCar winner and SRX champion Marco Andretti and Shane Van Gisbergen, the four-time Australian V8 Supercar Series champion, are also entered for the mega event.

Greg Van Alst won last year’s Daytona ARCA 200, finishing with a total time of one hour, 56 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Full entry list of 2024 Daytona ARCA 200

Here is the entry list for the 50 ARCA drivers that will take part in the Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #0 - Tommy O’Leary IV
  2. #2 - Andres Perez
  3. #3 - Willie Mullins
  4. #4 - Dale Quarterley
  5. #6 - Lavar Scott
  6. #7 - Eric Caudell
  7. #8 - Sean Corr
  8. #10 - Ed Pompa
  9. #11 - Bryce Haugeberg
  10. #12 - Ryan Roulette
  11. #13 - Armani Williams
  12. #15 - Kris Wright
  13. #17 - Marco Andretti
  14. #18 - Tanner Gray
  15. #20 - Jake Finch
  16. #22 - Amber Balcaen
  17. #25 - Toni Breidinger
  18. #27 - Tim Richmond
  19. #28 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  20. #30 - Justin Bonsignore
  21. #31 - Mitch Gibson
  22. #32 - Christian Rose
  23. #34 - Isaac Johnson
  24. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  25. #36 - Ryan Huff
  26. #44 - Thomas Annunziata
  27. #47 - Becca Monopoli
  28. #48 - Brad Smith
  29. #55 - Gus Dean
  30. #57 - Hunter Deshautelle
  31. #62 - Steve Lewis Jr
  32. #63 - John Aramendia
  33. #68 - Gil Linster
  34. #69 - Scott Melton
  35. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  36. #74 - Mandy Chick
  37. #75 - Bryan Dauzat
  38. #86 - Cody Dennison
  39. #88 - A.J. Moyer
  40. #93 - Caleb Costner
  41. #95 - Brayton Laster
  42. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  43. #98 - Dale Shearer
  44. #99 - Michael Maples
  45. #01 - Takuma Koga
  46. #02 - Leland Honeyman Jr
  47. #03 - Alex Clubb
  48. #06 - Con Nicolopoulos
  49. #07 - Jeff Scofield
  50. #08 - Patrick Emerling

Catch the action-packed ARCA weekend at the historic Daytona track on February 17, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET.

