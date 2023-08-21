“Shut the hell up”: Bubba Wallace reveals 6x Indy Car champion’s ‘mental peace’ advice at Watkins Glen

Bubba Wallace demonstrated his mettle at the penultimate Cup Series race before the playoffs, securing a commendable 12th-spot finish. The strong finish not only added a feather to his cap but also solidified his position as a contender for a playoff berth.

Currently seated in the 14th position in the Cup standings, Wallace's finish at Watkins Glen Raceway would prove to be pivotal in his journey to the playoffs. With a lead of 37 points over the seventeenth-place contender Michael McDowell, the 29-year-old racer has raised hopes of a successful playoff qualification for the first time.

Following his race at Watkins Glen, Bubba Wallace engaged in a conversation with NASCAR on NBC, revealing a unique aspect of his preparation and mindset that contributed to his impressive performance. He attributed his success to a valuable piece of advice, given to him by six-time IndyCar Champion Scott Dixon.

In the interview, Wallace conveyed his gratitude to Dixon, acknowledging the significant role he played in enhancing his mental fortitude on the track. Recounting their conversation, the American said:

"Shout out to Scott Dixon. I actually talked to him this morning about the mental peace of this. It's hard when you climb onto a road course race and you tell yourself that you're gonna crash or you're gonna suck."

Wallace then proceeded to share the profound wisdom Dixon had imparted to him.

"And he (Dixon) basically told me 'shut the hell up' and that I'm here for a reason and then trusting myself and believing myself. So, I don't think there was one lap when I said I was gonna suck so that was good," Wallace added.

This piece of advice seems to have struck a chord with Wallace, as it allowed him to silence the self-doubt that often plagues athletes.

Bubba Wallace approaches Daytona with cautious optimism

With the final Cup Series race before playoffs at the Daytona International Speedway next weekend, Wallace Jr finds himself in a unique position — carrying a 37-points cushion into the event. However, the 23XI Racing driver is well aware that the advantage can vanish in an instant.

In an interview with Bob Pockrass after the Watkins Glen race, Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts about the situation he faces heading into the Daytona event.

"Past success doesn't guarantee future success, that's for sure. So, we gotta go out and get through qualifying and stages and run our own race," he said.

Wallace's outlook reflected a balanced approach that combines cautiousness and optimism. He added:

"Who knows what could happen Lap 1 next weekend for us. But, gotta go on with a positive mindset and believe. That's it."

As the Daytona race draws near, NASCAR fans would be keeping a close eye on Bubba Wallace, as the 29-year-old eyes a first-time qualification spot.