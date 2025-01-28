"Sickness hit our house": Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson shares health update with one powerful 'goal'

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson Joye recently took to Instagram to share health updates with her fans. She highlighted her goal to run in the half marathon and revealed that after resting for a week, she has returned to her training.

Stenhouse Jr. and Joye got engaged in November 2021, and nearly a year later, the couple exchanged vows in October 2022. They share a son, Stetson Steele Stenhouse, born in 2024. Joye had an impressive career and now helps her husband manage their 300-acre Slide Job Ranch.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife said she had been sick for the last week and returned to training for the half marathon after recovering slightly. She shared a screenshot of her run for the half marathon and opened up about her goal.

"Sickness hit our house last week 🙃🙃🙃 Felt a little better today and decided to get back to my training! 11 miles ✅," wrote Madyson Joye.

"Half marathon is coming up fast!! My goal is to finish under two hours 🙏🏻," she added.

Madyson Joye completed her goal despite taking a week's break due to sickness (Source: @madysojoye via Instagram)

After completing 11 miles, Joye shared a summary of her workout on Monday, January 27, on her Instagram story. She began her session at 3:32 PM and wrapped it up at 5:08 PM, completing the distance in one hour and 36 minutes by maintaining an average pace of 8'45"/MI.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson Joye shared a hilarious conversation on ‘how to start a family feud’

Earlier this month, former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson Joye had a playful conversation with her sister and father in the family group, starting a 'family feud.' She then took to Instagram and shared the screenshot of the chat showcasing her 'favorite daughter' sweatshirt, promoting a reply from her sister.

Madyson Joye shares a close bond with her sister Kaylin Goodfleisch Forbush and shared a lighthearted moment with her. Joye teased her sister with the 'favorite daughter' sweatshirt she received from her father and shared the image in the group chat. She wrote:

"Thanks, dad for the new sweatshirt!!!"

Her sister gave her a light-hearted reply:

"Hey, whatever you need to do to make yourself feel better, we support you!"

Reflecting upon the conversation Joye hilariously captioned the story:

"How to start a family feud at 9am"

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. competes in the Cup Series driving the #47 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Hyak Motorsports (formerly JTG Daugherty Racing). He wrapped the 2024 season in 25th place with a single win at the YellaWood 500 race held at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Later, the two-time Xfinity Series champion competed in the Chili Bowl Nationals in January 2025 and got caught up in a controversy with two-time title champion Logan Seavy.

