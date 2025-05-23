Significant update issued about Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR career just days before his landmark 700th Cup start

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is set to make his landmark 700th career Cup Series start at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte this weekend. Speculations were rife that it would be the end of his Cup Series career, but NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck has negated the same.

Jimmie Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of NASCAR. He made his full-time Cup Series debut in 2002 with Hendrick Motorsports, quickly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. Johnson won a record-tying seven Cup Series championships, including an unprecedented five consecutive titles from 2006 to 2010. He has recorded over 200 top-five finishes and more than 340 top-tens in his Cup career.

After stepping away from a full-time career, he became the co-owner of Cup Series team, Legacy Motor Club, where he races part-time in the Cup Series driving the #84. Veteran NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck recently put an end to the speculations that Jimmie Johnson will call it a day on his Cup career with his 700th Cup start, as he reported on X:

"There’s been speculation that 700 for seven-time is the end, but FYI that’s not the plan. It’s a significant round number at the place where JJ made his first start, but we will see him in a Cup car again."

For his landmark start, Johnson’s #84 will feature a unique paint scheme designed by primary sponsor Carvana. The throwback design incorporates Jimmie Johnson’s signature neon yellow numbers, paying homage to his championship-winning car in #48, and features Carvana branding. In addition to his design, the car will carry the name of a fallen service member in 1st Lt. Mathew Robert Davis, USMC. This tribute is in partnership with CarVets, Caravana’s veteran-focused employee group.

Jimmie Johnson expresses gratitude for his memorable journey to 700th NASCAR Cup start

In anticipation of this achievement, Johnson shared a heartfelt message and video on social media, reflecting on his journey and the highlights of his legendary career. The video showcased significant moments, including his first start, first victory, and all seven Cup Series championships, underscoring his status as the only driver to win five consecutive titles from 2006 to 2010.

"Been a long road. Wouldn’t change a mile," Jimmie Johnson captioned his post on X.

In preparation for this historic race, Johnson embraced the nostalgia of returning to the track where he made his Cup debut with this video. Ahead of the Coca-Cola 600, he acknowledged the personal significance of starting both his first and 700th races at Charlotte in a press conference, describing himself as “just a guy from California who wanted to race.”

