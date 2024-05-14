"Sleepless nights, tears for this moment" - Brad Keselowski’s wife Paige pens down heartfelt note after Husband’s Darlington triumph

After battling against the odds and fending off tough contention from Tyler Reddick and his teammate Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski emerged triumphant at the Darlington Raceway, snapping his 110-race winless streak and Ford's 33. Among many praises, his wife Paige penned a congratulatory note, highlighting her husband's relentless efforts to be at the top of his game.

The RFK Racing driver bagged his first win in three years, since his switch from Team Penske to part-time owning the RFK with Jack Roush. The current season has witnessed promising portrayals from the #6 Ford, but it was left inches away from a Cup Series victory for two consecutive times; at the Texas Motor Speedway and the Talladega Superspeedway.

The 293-lap dash was going either Reddick or Buescher's way, but a contact on Turn 4 between the two resulted in a flat tire, and subsequently both the drivers pitted for a fresh set of rubber. However, it was too late to recover as Brad Keselowski charged toward the victory lane for which he waited three seasons.

Paige lauded the Michigan native's remarkable run and wrote a heartfelt message on Keselowski ending his unwanted dry spell. Her "proud" words read (via X):

"So proud of you BK! Sweat, tears, risks and sleepless nights all for this moment. You grind it out for your team, your family, your fans. Im honored to have a front row seat. I am so thankful for everyone who made these beautiful memories happen today! #6neverquits"

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. lauds Brad Keselowski for the "awesome race" at Darlington

Witnessing Brad Keselowski reign supreme over the 36-car-pack, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. outlined the former's too-tough-to-tame run. The 1.33-mile oval produced several disappointments throughout the 400-mile dash.

Ryan Blaney succumbed to an early exit on Lap 129 after William Byron used extra room during the three-wide battle between them and Matrin Truex Jr. Whereas, Kyle Larson, John Hunter Nemechek, and several drivers fell victim to the massive tire eat-up as they found themselves spinning out on the track without any contact from the rival.

Nonetheless, Brad Keselowski survived through all the unfavorable odds, replenishing his winless drought which prevailed since his last Cup Series win at the 2021 GEICO 500 hosted by the Talladega Superspeedway.

Following the 40-year-old's first victory as RFK co-owner, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. hailed the former's victory (via X):

"Awesome race today. Big congrats to @keselowski on the win. And @joshberry with a hell of a run to p3."

Expand Tweet

With five top-5s, six top-10s, and the recent Darlington win, the RFK Racing driver and co-owner has climbed four spots and is now placed 11th in the standings.