RFK Racing co-owner Jack Roush saw his driver Brad Keselowski snapped Ford’s dismal record of 33 winless races. The #6 Mustang driver tamed 24 laps on the Darlington Raceway and ended his 110-race winless streak as well.

The current season has witnessed dismal footing for the American manufacturer. Keselowski and Chris Buescher both came inches away from a victory but ultimately fell short prior to the former's win in Darlington.

Keselowski bagged two consecutive P2s at Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Meanwhile, Buescher finished second twice, at Phoenix and at Kansas against Kyle Larson, where he lost the battle by a historic margin of 0.001 seconds.

His #17 Ford succumbed to a premature exit after Tyler Reddick slide drafted him into the outside wall. Brad Keselowski, however, successfully fended off Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry to end both his and his team's dry spells.

Jack Roush highlighted that Ford could’ve won earlier, but was happy with the victory anyway and looked forward to more wins in the future. He said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

"The way we finished last year and the way the car looked in the testing and the aero testing, I would have guessed would have happened before now, Roush said on Ford's missed triumphs. We'll catch up by taking more races the rest of the year."

Brad Keselowski weighs in on his run in Darlington after emerging from “bad breaks”

Keselowski parted ways with Team Penske despite getting a contract extension to become part-owner of RFK Racing.

Since leaving Roger Penske’s team, the #6 Ford driver couldn’t bag a victory and was disappointed several times when he nearly missed and finished on the podium. His most recent win prior to his Darlington success came at the 2021 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

After finally breaking his streak, Brad Keselowski hailed his team’s hard work in producing a powerful Cup Series car, saying (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

“I felt like we've finally caught a break. We've been catching enough bad breaks that kept us from wins; it's nice to catch a good one.

“I felt all along that this has been a good team; we just weren't getting the results. Some of it was in our control, some of it was not in our control. This one we took the bull by the horns and made it happen.”

Brad Keselowski’s win pushed him up by four places in the driver rankings. He is now placed at P11 and is 142 points shy of leader Kyle Larson.