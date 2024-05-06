Watch: Kyle Larson edges Chris Buescher by the skin of teeth to win a thrilling Kansas NASCAR Cup Series race

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stole victory from RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher as the former edged the #17 Ford by a historic win margin of 0.001 seconds to claim his second Cup Series triumph this season.

The 12th contention on the 2024 Cup Series calendar was hosted by the Kansas Motor Speedway and witnessed 38 high-octane cars fighting for the Advent Health 400 win. Moreover, the high bankings on the 1.5-mile circuit gave a tough time to the drivers who tried to overtake using the outside line, with 7x Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson falling victim to the same on Lap 176.

The 268-lap run witnessed a total of seven cautions and 27 lead changes, courtesy of the 17-20 degrees of progressive elevation in the turns. However, despite starting his Kansas run in P4 and missing out on both stage wins, Kyle Larson emerged victorious for the second time this season.

The final lap saw a nail-biting battle between Buescher, Larson, and Chase Elliott. The #5 Chevy proved dominant over the battling trio, snatching the win from the RKF Racing driver by a whisker, making it the closest ever Cup Series finish, while Elliott wrapped up his run in P3, finishing 0.06 seconds behind his teammate.

Here is the video showcasing Kyle Larson edging Buecher by the skin of teeth (via NASCAR on X):

Kyle Larson rallied from a failed Stage-win attempt to dethrone Chris Buescher as the official Kansas winner

The Californian tried to reign supreme for the entirety of the race but fell short during the Stage finishes. As the Advent Health 400 progressed, Denny Hamlin, who started from 14th place, exercised his superiority over the rest of the pack and climbed up the charts, etching the Stage 1 win to his name, while the HMS driver finished third.

Furthermore, Larson tried again to seal a Stage win to his name, but Chris Buescher was there to disappoint the former and didn't let the #5 Chevy overtake his #17 Ford. Buescher reigned supreme, followed by the HMS driver in P2, with Hamlin claiming the third place.

Outlining his thrilling final-lap finisher, Kyle Larson told Jamie Little (via FOX: NASCAR on X) [1.00]:

"It was crazy, I mean that race from start to finish was amazing. That first stage was incredible, the second stage in the end was fun, and that last stage with the wrecks and cautions and then fuel strategy and tire. All that was wild."

Kyle Larson maintains his #1 spot in the rankings with two wins, five top-5s, five top-10s, and 470 points to his name.