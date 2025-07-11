“Some big dominoes are going to fall”: NASCAR veteran speculates Daniel Suarez’s future hinges on the exit of a 2-time champion 

Part-time NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie shared his take on the possible future of Daniel Suarez after the Trackhouse Racing star's departure from the Chevrolet roster. The Mexican-American driver will be relieved of his duties at the end of the 2025 Cup Series season.

Since the inception of Justin Marks' organization, Trackhouse Racing, in 2020, Daniel Suarez has been racing in the No. 99 Chevy full-time in the NASCAR premier division. After piloting it for five years and amassing two Cup triumphs, the 33-year-old and Trackhouse announced that they will part ways, leaving the Chevy driver's future in limbo.

Discussing the latest turn of events, LaJoie speculated about Suarez's new ride. The Prime Video analyst believed that the major NASCAR shake-up, which would involve Suarez, would start with Kyle Busch leaving Richard Childress Racing.

On a recent episode of Stacking Pennis, LaJoie said:

"I think that there's going to be some action in free agency. I think some big dominoes are going to fall. It's unexpected and, you know, all it takes is, like I said, Kyle Bush leaving, going somewhere, musical chairs, plugging Suarez in, and you're off to the races."

Corey LaJoie most likely made this statement, keeping in mind Busch's performance state with the Richard Childress-owned organization. The No. 8 driver last won a race in June 2023 when he joined the iconic NASCAR team. Moreover, his slump made headlines last year when he ended the season winless for the first time in two decades of his career.

It is worth mentioning that on May 24 this year, Kyle Busch extended his contract with RCR through 2026. However, LaJoie still believed that lawyers could get the 63-time Cup race winner Busch out of this deal.

On the other hand, Daniel Suarez's uncertainty has been the talk of the town since the rise of racing prodigy Connor Zilisch in the stock-car racing series. Although there aren't any official announcements about the 18-year-old taking the No. 99 ride, he's the most probable option for Trackhouse Racing.

"I'm not sad for this": Daniel Suarez opens up about his exit from Trackhouse Racing

After Trackhouse Racing's official announcement of Daniel Suarez's departure, he reflected on the news and emphasized how it wasn't a "sad moment" for him, as his future remains uncertain.

In a post on X, The Athletic's Jeff Gluck shared a conversation between Suarez and Dave Moody.

"I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I'm not sad for this," Daniel Suarez said, as per Gluck. "This is just a new chapter. That's all it is. ... This is not a sad moment, it's just a change."

Furthermore, Suarez talked about how he knew it well before the news broke to the NASCAR community. He added:

"This is not something new for me. I have known about this for awhile. It just happens to be official today. I'm actually a little bit relieved it's already out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans."

Daniel Suarez will now head to Sonoma for the second consecutive road course weekend on July 13. It's the same race track where the Trackhouse Racing driver etched his maiden Cup win back in 2023.

