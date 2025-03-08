"Some guys get off based on what their last name is": Kyle Busch gives hard-hitting verdict on Austin Cindric's $50K NASCAR penalty

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch was one of the drivers against NASCAR's penalty decision against Austin Cindric. The veteran driver raised some serious questions after the Penske driver was let off without being suspended for right-hooking Ty Dillon at COTA.

NASCAR: Austin Cindric at EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

NASCAR fined Austin Cindric $50,000 and docked 50 points for the incident.

Kyle Busch doubles down on his Austin Cindric penalty comments

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin were two of the most vocal drivers who opposed the penalty. The two veterans demanded stricter consequences for Cindric's right hook on Ty Dillon.

Kyle Busch talked to SiriusXM NASCAR after learning about Austin Cindric's penalty and stated:

"I think intent is intent. I do not agree with the call there. I don't care where it is -- Daytona, Martinsville, Watkins Glen and it's not his first time either. He got off with that one," the #8 driver said."

The Richard Childress Racing driver doubled down on his comments during Phoenix Media Day. Kyle Busch said:

"Yeah, I mean, I did it once or twice. Got off with it first time but definitely not the second time. Sat out a whole weekend, two more races the other time. That's not his (Austin Cindric) first offense, I don't know if it's his second offense."

Rowdy continued,

"Like I said, some guys get off based off of who I think their last name is."

Busch also stated that the offense should carry the same punishment regardless of where or what the situation results in. The RCR driver also gave his and Bubba Wallace's examples to support his point further.

Busch finally found some rhythm in the new season as he led a race-high 42 laps at COTA. However, his dreams of ending his winless draught were soon ruined by Christopher Bell as he put on a dominant display to win back-to-back races.

NASCAR's penalty to Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott for right-hooking involved a week's suspension

When Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott right-hooked their on-track rivals, NASCAR was not as lenient as it was with Austin Cindric recently. Wallace had right-hooked Kyle Larson during the Las Vegas playoff race in 2022.

As a result, the 23XI driver was suspended by NASCAR for one week. Bubba also issued a public apology for his actions during the race against Kyle Larson.

In a similar incident, Chase Elliott was also handed a one-race suspension for violently right-hooking Denny Hamlin during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Elliott missed the subsequent race at WWT Raceway due to his suspension.

The Hendrick Motorsports superstar wrecked Hamlin in one of the most dangerous parts of the Charlotte Superspeedway. Hamlin complained of a sore neck during the entirety of his podcast after the collision.

