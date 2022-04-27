"Some people love it. I can’t say I do" - Joey Logano feels drivers don't enjoy Superspeedway racing, in contrast to fans

Team Penske driver Joey Logano once again suffered another wreck in two years at Talladega Superspeedway. As a result, he saw his first DNF of the 2022 season.

With 32 laps remaining in Stage 2, Bubba Wallace Jr. got into the rear of Logano, sending the latter's #22 Ford into the outside wall. The contact caused him to pinball, bouncing off the wall down onto the track, where he crashed with Ty Dillon, Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Daniel Suarez.

During the post-race interview, Logano expressed his opinion about racing on Talladega Superspeedway and stated something that many fans won’t agree with. He went on to say:

“Stinks. It’s Talladega. I don’t know. Some people love it. I can’t say I do. It seems like it just happens a lot for us on these tracks, we run up front and something happens. They suck. I don’t think drivers enjoy it. The fans enjoy it so that’s good, but I don’t think there’s many drivers that look forward to it right now.”

The crash marked the Team Penske driver’s third DNF in the last four races at Talladega and is a leading cause for thought.

Driving on these types of tracks is never easy. That’s why Talladega is one of the most dangerous tracks in NASCAR’s history.

“It looks like Truex was trying to get everyone connected”: Joey Logano

Moments later, after checking out of the infield care center, Joey Logano, watched the replays and spoke with a reporter about the incident.

The 2008 Cup Series champion, describing his crash, said that it looked like Martin Truex Jr. was trying to link everyone and caused all four drivers who were part of the crash to be involved in the crash. He said:

“It looks like from what I see there; it looks like Truex was trying to get everyone connected, which it’s part of it, maybe overconnected a little bit, got all four of us stacked on top of each other. At that point, you’re getting pushed from behind, you’re pushing the car in front. There’s nothing you can do, and I was the one that got shuffled out.”

With an early wreck at Talladega, the 31-year-old stands in sixth place in the latest release of the Cup Series standings with 308 points.

