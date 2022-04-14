Ranking the 10 most dangerous tracks in NASCAR

NASCAR is one of the most exciting, adrenaline-charged forms of motor sport. Some NASCAR tracks seem to be more dangerous than others because of tragic accidents, terrifying collisions and fatalities.

Every year, NASCAR updates its safety guidelines and advancements in technology have helped to make race tracks safer than ever before.

However, chances of accidents and collisions are still there. Some of the most famous race tracks on NASCAR's schedule have a reputation for being extremely challenging and dangerous.

In this piece, we take a look at the 10 most dangerous tracks in NASCAR.

NASCAR's top-10 most dangerous tracks

#10 Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is located in Bristol, Tennessee. The 0.533-mile-track is one of the shortest tracks and was founded in 1961. The track features a banking of 26-30° in turns and a straight of 6- 10° and 4 turns. The D-shaped oval track is well known for its hair-raising incidents.

#9 Auto Club Speedway

Auto Club Speedway is located in Cherry Ave, Fontana. The two-mile-long, low-banked D-shaped-oval super speedway was founded in 1997 and features 14 degrees of banking on turns, 11 degrees of banking on the front stretch and three degrees of banking on the backstretch.

#8 Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway is located in Hampton, Georgia. The 1.54-long quad-oval track was founded in 1960 and features 28 degrees of banking on turns and five degrees in straights.

#7 Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway is located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The 2.5-mile-long triangle-shaped track was founded in 1971 and features 14 degrees of banking on turn one, eight degrees of banking on turn two and six degrees of banking on turn three.

The triangular race track has three separate infield sections, including the north course, east course and south course.

#6 Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway is located in Fort Worth, Texas and has produced some multi-car wrecks in the second race of its inaugural season.

The 1.44-mile-long quad-oval track was founded in 1996 and the track features 20 degrees of banking on turns one and two and 24 degrees of banking on turns three and four.

#5 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the fifth most dangerous race track in NASCAR.

The 2.5-mile-long rectangular-oval track opened in 1909 and its dimensions have remained essentially unchanged since construction. With a seating capacity of 257,325, it is the highest-capacity sports venue in the world.

The track features 9.2 degrees of banking in the corners so drivers are on the brakes at the end of the two long straights.

#4 Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway is located in Brooklyn, Michigan. The two-mile-long moderate-banked D-shaped track was founded in 1968.

The track features 18 degrees of banking, and straightaways banked at 12 degrees. It is one of the most threatening tracks due to its wide, sweeping corners, long straightaways, and lack of restrictor-plate requirements.

#3 Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway, located in Concord, Charlotte, is the third-most dangerous track in the sport's history.

The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track opened in 1959 and was last repaved in 2006, but still holds its own at some pretty high speeds. The track features 24 degrees of banking and straightaways banked at five degrees.

#2 Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Motor Speedway, one of NASCAR's longest tracks and often one of its most dangerous, is located in Lincoln, Alabama.

The 2.66-mile-long tri-oval asphalt track was founded in 1969 and the track features 33 degrees of banking at turns one and 32.4 and 32.5 degrees of banking at turns three and four, respectively.

#1 Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is the most popular speedway located in Daytona Beach, Florida. It has also caused a great deal of heartbreak, most notably the tragic death of Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track was founded in 1959 and features 31 degrees of banking and two degrees of banking on straightaways. After renovations, the venue boasts a capacity of 101,500 and can increase to 125,000.

