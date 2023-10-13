"Something is always off": NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recaps his golfing skills with UNLV star Taylor Montgomery ahead of Las Vegas Cup race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn't rush to get on the golf course. He's a passionate golfer who participates in Tour pro-ams whenever his schedule permits, relishing the opportunity to play alongside professional golfers.

During Wednesday's round, he partnered with Taylor Montgomery, a Las Vegas local and former UNLV golf standout, as well as Martin Laird, a two-time winner of the Shriners Children's Open.

His deep affinity for the sport is evident, and he is committed to continuously improving his golf skills. According to Sports Illustrated, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gave an exclusive statement:

“I love the challenge of golf and how you have to understand that you are never going to be perfect. I always want to be better and I am continuing to improve, which I have been lately, so that is nice."

" But it seems like no matter what, something is always off, whether it be the driver, the wedges, or the putting. There is a reason I don't do this for a living, I can't put it all together.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who earned the title of NASCAR Rookie of the Year in 2013, has competed in Las Vegas on 16 occasions, achieving his best finish of third place in 2020. As he strolled along the par-5 16th fairway, he identified himself as both a golfer and a racer.

In addition to relishing the opportunity to play on remarkable golf courses and witnessing the professionals in action, Stenhouse Jr. recognizes the significance of contributing to charitable causes associated with PGA Tour events, and he finds joy in giving back.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s vehicle ignites in flames during the NASCAR Cup race at the Charlotte Roval

During the Cup Series race at Charlotte Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. encountered a dangerous situation. His No. 47 Harris-Teeter and Totino’s Pizza Rolls Chevrolet Camaro suddenly burst into flames, initially starting beneath the car and then spreading.

In the final race before the Round of 8 field was decided at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who had been eliminated from NASCAR playoff contention following last month's race in Bristol, was forced to exit the race on lap 96 due to his car catching fire.

When the fire erupted, Stenhouse stopped and made a determined effort to free himself from the seat belts and harnesses, despite the cockpit filling with thick black smoke. Fortunately, he managed to escape to safety.

After addressing the issue with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s car, the race resumed with minimal laps lost under caution. This is a relief at the Roval, where laps are not lost during pit stops.

Unfortunately, due to the severity of the fire incident, Stenhouse couldn't rejoin the race, and there's a possibility the car will be examined at the R&D center to determine the cause of the fire. Such car fires present a significant danger to the driver and others on the track.