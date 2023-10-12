NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 12, 2023
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the seventh playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (Oct. 15).

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a length of 1.5-miles intermediate track will host the South Point 400 for the sixth time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 400 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Below is the weather forecast for this week's races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday, October 13, 2023

Xfinity Series qualifying: High 79°F, Low 57°F, Mostly Sunny, ENE 5-10 mph, and 0 percent chance of rain

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Alsco Uniforms 302: High 82°F, Low 59°F, Mostly Sunny, NW to SE 5-10 mph, and 0 percent chance of rain

Sunday, October 15, 2023

South Point 400: High 85°F, Low 60°F, Mostly Sunny, ESE 5-10 mph, and zero percent chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2023 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the South Point 400 is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line-up on the grid.

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Brennan Poole
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - JJ Yeley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15 at 2:30 pm ET on NBC and PRN.

