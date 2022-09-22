"Something that I really value" - Alex Bowman on being nominated for a humanitarian award

The driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Alex Bowman, was recently announced as the 2022 Halifax Humane Society’s Humanitarian of the Year. Bowman's love for animals, as he has showcased on several occasions, as well as his title sponsor Ally, made the 29-year-old the perfect candidate to receive the award.

The 11th FurBall Gala, to be held on Saturday, December 7, 2022, will see the Tucson, Arizona native honored for his work along with sponsor Ally at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach in Florida. The Hendricks Motorsports driver, along with his sponsor Ally, has donated to a Best Friends network partner in each market that the NASCAR Cup Series travels to, with the help of the Best Friends Animal Society. The organization works towards eradicating homelessness for pets across the country.

The #48 Chevy driver spoke on what it feels like to be honored with the award and said:

“It is really cool to be nominated for the award. Helping animals is a big passion of mine and something that I really value. Without Ally and Best Friends Animal Society helping me get the money and resources to Best Friends network partners across the country, none of this would be possible. I am honored to receive this award, but there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Alex Bowman speaks on what he and the team need to do to make the NASCAR 2022: Round of 8

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman spoke about his contention for the NASCAR Cup Series championship this season as the 29-year-old elaborated on how he plans to make it into the upcoming Round of 8 in the 2022 playoffs. Bowman believes attention to detail will be a differentiating factor when it comes to advancing into the next round and said:

“Our team is really focused on taking it one race at a time. We did that in the Round of 16 to get to where we are now. The crew is really fired up right now and all of us are putting in the time to give ourselves the best chance of success. Greg (Ives) is really focused and leading us really well right now. I think that if we continue to pay attention to the small details and stay focused on one race at a time, we can go really far this post-season.”

It remains to be seen how Alex Bowman and the rest of his teammates at Hendrick Motorsports will perform at the upcoming race in Texas. If we were to take a guess, we wouldn't bet against them!

