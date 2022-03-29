"Something that I wanted to do for a little while now" - William Byron wants to do more non-NASCAR stuff

Winner of this year's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, William Byron believes spending his time solely in the NASCAR Cup Series is not the way to perform at the highest level.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver clinched his third victory in the Cup Series in Atlanta. He credits the relaxing element of racing in the Super Late Model Series for his performance.

Watch Byron compete in one of the Super Late Model Races:

On an episode of the the MRN's NASCAR Live podcast, Byron spoke about what pushed him to compete in the off-road series, saying:

“Yeah, I’m having a great time. It’s definitely something that I wanted to do for a little while now and seeing Larson go do it last year, knowing our guys have been really supportive of us doing other races. So, for me, it’s logistically a lot of moving parts. But, for me as a driver, it’s great to go do that.”

William Byron credits his teammate Kyle Larson for inspiring him to widen his approach to racing. The 24-year-old mentions having no pressure on during a race, rubbed off on his Cup Series drives and said:

“Being able to go race and have fun, not have the pressure of the Cup Series. And, it kind of trickles over into the Cup Series, on Sunday, just having the same mentality, so, nice to see it pay off.”

Byron will be looking forward to the Toyota Owners 400 in a week's time after a 12th place finish last weekend in Austin, Texas.

William Byron on 2023 Hendrick Motorsports contract

After clinching his first victory of the 2022 season for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron is confident of a drive with the team next year. The 24-year-old has a great career ahead of him, judging by his recent performances.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native spoke about his conversation with Rick Hendrick and said:

“Mr. H and I have had great conversations, and he told me not to worry about it. It’s just a formality, that’s what he said.”

All eyes are set on the upcoming Toyota Owners 400 in Virginia, where Byron will hope to achieve a solid result. The race is set to take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson