Sonoma security guard charged after violent attack on wheelchair-bound racer during NASCAR event

A shocking confrontation marred the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Sonoma Raceway when a security guard allegedly shoved wheelchair‑bound sprint‑car driver Chase Johnson backwards. The disturbing assault has led to criminal charges against the track guard, sparking outrage in the motorsports community.

Johnson, 27, suffered a cracked C1 vertebra and spinal swelling at C6–T2, according to medical scans, and spent the night in hospital care. Alexander Rosiles, 40, of Stockton, was arrested and charged with assault and causing great bodily injury. Sonoma County Superior Court has set his plea hearing for August 12, and Rosiles was released on $50,000 bail pending that appearance, as reported by CBS and local outlets.

Fans during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Source: Getty

Johnson had proper credentials and was trying to access the handicapped parking area before Rosiles allegedly shoved him so hard that he flipped backwards and struck his head on the pavement. He was taken to Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa. He had previously fractured multiple vertebrae during a sprint car crash on August 2, 2024, at Silver Dollar Speedway, which had left him reliant on a wheelchair.

What happened to Chase Johnson during the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway?

Fans go through a security check before the NASCAR Daytona 500. Source: Imagn

The incident unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, just as Chase Johnson and his partner Hayley were exiting the pit area. According to a now-deleted post from Chase Johnson Racing, the couple had followed instructions from another guard and were headed to the designated ADA lot when Rosiles intervened at Turn 11.

Despite being shown the proper passes, the guard allegedly refused to call a supervisor and blocked their path. Without warning, Rosiles shoved Johnson in the chest, hard enough to overturn his wheelchair, even past its anti-tip bars, which sent him crashing onto the asphalt. He briefly lost consciousness and had to be treated by emergency personnel, who later escorted him for further scans.

Chase Johnson Racing recounted the incident (via Racing News):

"Chase was physically pushed hard enough to flip him and his wheelchair completely backwards and upside down. When his head hit the concrete, he lost consciousness for about 15 seconds. We spent the next hour in the med center at the racetrack, then went directly to the hospital after that, where he was at until early Monday morning."

While Johnson was released from the hospital the following day, his family and racing peers have urged NASCAR and Sonoma Raceway to take immediate action. Rosiles has since been terminated by the private security company contracted to work the track. His court proceedings will now determine the legal fallout.

As the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend (July 19–21), the Sonoma incident casts a long shadow. The BetRivers 200 and the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will bring thousands of fans and teams to Delaware, where accessibility policies and fan safety will be under intense scrutiny.

