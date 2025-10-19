"Sorry to everyone involved": Jeb Burton issues apology after Talladega playoff crash involving Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, and others

Jeb Burton found himself at the center of the first major crash of Saturday’s United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The incident eliminated multiple NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff contenders early in the race.The wreck occurred on lap 15 when Burton’s No. 27 Chevrolet made contact with Sheldon Creed’s No. 00 Ford, triggering a multi-car collision that collected Sam Mayer, Ryan Sieg, Brendan “Butterbean” Queen, and Jeremy Clements.The accident had significant playoff implications, as both Haas Factory Team drivers, Creed and Mayer, suffered terminal damage. They finished 36th and 35th, respectively, and now sit below the cutline entering next weekend’s elimination race at Martinsville, with Creed at -41 and Mayer at -22.After the race, Burton addressed the incident on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a replay clip of the wreck and apologizing to those caught in it.“Hate this happened. The 00 is on the 18 and I’m on the 00. This part of the track the cars are on edge. The lane checked up a hair and we all got super loose. When that happened it shot my car up the hill into the 20. Sorry to everyone involved,” Burton wrote.The wreck unfolded just as the field bunched tightly heading out of the tri-oval. Creed’s No. 00 car appeared to check up slightly after a push from Jeb Burton, who was immediately struck from behind in the chain reaction. The contact spun Creed, collecting Brandon Jones’ No. 20 Toyota in the process. Jones sustained front-end damage but managed to continue and finish 26th, 16 laps down.Meanwhile, Creed, Mayer, Sieg, Queen, and Clements all retired on lap 15 with a DNF. Anthony Alfredo and Jordan Anderson were also caught in the aftermath and ended the race on Lap 17. Harrison Burton escaped the pile-up and finished P13.Despite being involved in the early chaos, Jeb Burton recovered to run inside the top 10 through most of the final stage. He ultimately finished 17th after losing ground in the closing laps.Jeb Burton reflects on his Talladega race and late heartbreakJeb Burton (27) during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Source: GettyThe United Rentals 250 saw five cautions that shaped the afternoon at Talladega. Red flags were needed for track repairs after a separate multi-car accident damaged the SAFER barrier on the front stretch. The final caution came with just two laps remaining, when Aric Almirola spun on the straightaway, setting up a dramatic overtime finish.Jeb Burton was running in the top five before the final restart. However, the restart didn’t fall his way, and he slipped outside the top 10 by the checkered flag. After the race, he shared an in-car video of the final few laps on X and wrote:“I thought this was going to work out well.”For Jeb Burton, who is not in playoff contention, Talladega was another example of how quickly superspeedway racing can change. The 33-year-old’s apology and follow-up posts reflected both accountability and the frustration of knowing that a small movement in the pack can trigger massive consequences.While Austin Hill’s victory locked Richard Childress Racing into the owners’ Championship 4, the first-stage wreck left lasting effects on the playoff picture.