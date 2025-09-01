“Sorry”: Ryan Preece’s message to Cody Ware after hitting him thrice at Darlington

Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Ryan Preece had a heated moment with Rick Ware Racing driver Cody Ware during the ongoing Cook Out Southern 500 scheduled for Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Darlington Raceway. However, Preece accepted his mistake and apologized to Ware for the same.

The #51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver struggled during the qualifying session for the main event. He qualified in the back of the pack, securing P36 with a best time of 29.997 seconds and a top speed of 163.936 mph.

Meanwhile, Preece was nine spots above Ware in P27. The RFK driver had a best time of 29.254 seconds and reached a top speed of 168.100 mph in his #60 Trimble Ford. Following a back-of-the-pack start, Ryan Preece and Cody Ware had a decent stage one ending.

However, during stage two of the race, Preece got into the back of the Rick Ware Racing driver, resulting in a spin on turn three and bringing out a caution flag on lap 203. Ware claimed the RFK driver hit him thrice before making him spin. Reflecting on the situation, NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck shared both drivers' thoughts on the same (via an X post).

"The 60 just hit us three times down the backstretch and finally turned us," stated Cody Ware.

"I know we probably didn't want that, but I thought he was going to go low. I don't know why he stayed up. But I ran into him, so, sorry," Ryan Preece shared his thoughts.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Cody Ware: "The 60 just hit us three times down the backstretch and finally turned us." Ryan Preece: "I know we probably didn't want that, but I thought he was going to go low. I don't know why he stayed up. But I ran into him, so, sorry."

Before finishing the Cook Out Southern 500, Cody Ware currently ranks 36th in the Cup Series points table with 185 points to his credit. Additionally, he has yet to land a top-ten finish this season. On the other hand, Ryan Preece ranks 18th with 620 points. Preece has secured 10 top-ten finishes, three top-five positions, and one pole position in 26 starts this season.

When Ryan Preece got candid about securing his career-best finish at Las Vegas

Earlier this year, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece competed in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race on March 16 and landed his career-best finish in six years. Later, during a post-race interview, Preece shared his thoughts on the best finish.

The #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver had a decent mid-pack start for the main event. He qualified in P12 for the main event with a best lap time of 28.97 seconds and a top speed of 186.42 mph.

However, he fell multiple spots in stage one, but then in stage two, things changed, and Preece moved up in the standings, wrapping up in P11. The RFK driver then jumped among the top-five drivers in the final stage and finished the 267-lap race in P3. Reflecting on the same, Ryan Preece told the media (via YouTube):

"If I finished 15th like last week taking a chance or or staying out um like we did this week to get track position so just proud of uh proud of the team you know people talk about effort all day long and every single person in this garage it doesn't matter if they finish 20th today or or or one they all work really hard but I'm just grateful uh you know I got a team that's fighting," he said [00:55].

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry won his maiden win in his career. He crossed the finish line 1.358 seconds ahead of Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez. Preece earned 24 points after landing a P3 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

