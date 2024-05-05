  • home icon
  • "Sounds like 2 rich kids crying again" - NASCAR fans blast Layne Riggs and Cam Waters after heated Kansas Truck race exchange

By Sashwat Deo
Modified May 05, 2024 23:13 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
Layne Riggs, driver of the #38 Love's RV Stops Ford, (L) and Cam Waters, driver of the #66 TRADIE Ford, have a heated conversation on the grid after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The last-lap battle between Layne Riggs and Cam Waters ended up in a feud post-race at the pit road of the Kansas Speedway on May 4, 2024.

Australian Supercars star Waters got his first top 20 in the second start of his Truck Series career with a 19th finish, one place behind the #38 driver of Front Row Motorsports Layne Riggs. On the final lap of the race, Waters, in replays, was shown getting loose on the end and may have shoved Riggs on the wall in the final moments before the 134th lap.

This led to a confrontation between the two drivers. The #66 driver for ThorSport Racing Waters approached the 21-year-old Riggs, seemingly to discuss the incident but was left with an agitated response.

This exchange was shown by NASCAR on Fox on their social media handle:

Witnessing this heated exchange between the P18 and P19 finish by Layne Riggs and Cam Waters, NASCAR fans on Instagram shared their views. A fan commented:

"Who and who??? Sounds like 2 rich kids crying again"
A NASCAR fan&#039;s comment on the IG post of NASCAR on Fox
"And they were racing for... 18th?" said another fan.
NASCAR Fan&#039;s comment on the IG post
A few other fans said it was just part of the sport and there was nothing wrong with this move.

"Rubbing is racing," a fan said.
"That was nothing dude," another fan commented.
"I don't see anything wrong just racing," added another user.

Final results of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas Speedway

The eighth race of the season at the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway is done and dusted.

The victory lane witnessed celebration by Corey Heim driving the #11 of Tricon garage and securing his second win of the season after a dominant run at Kansas by leading 79 of 134 laps. 1.088 seconds. Behind him was #91 driver Zane Smith at P2, followed by Christian Ecked, Kaden Honeycutt, and Brett Moffitt.

The following are the final standings of the Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #91 - Zane Smith
  3. #19 - Christian Eckes
  4. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  5. #1 - Brett Moffitt
  6. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  7. #15 - Tanner Gray
  8. #5 - Dean Thompson
  9. #43 - Daniel Dye
  10. #88 - Matt Crafton
  11. #41 - Bayley Currey
  12. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  13. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  14. #32 - Bret Holmes
  15. #25 - Ty Dillon
  16. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  17. #13 - Jake Garcia
  18. #38 - Layne Riggs
  19. #66 - Cam Waters
  20. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  21. #02 - Mason Massey
  22. #56 - Timmy Hill
  23. #42 - Matt Mills
  24. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  25. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  26. #33 - Lawless Alan
  27. #17 - Taylor Gray
  28. #77 - Chase Purdy
  29. #22 - Mason Maggio
  30. #7 - Connor Mosack
  31. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  32. #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski.

