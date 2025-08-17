"Sounds like a bunch of BS": NASCAR fans react as Richmond sells out Cup Series race reportedly for the first time in 17 years 

NASCAR announced major news after wrapping up The Cook Out 400, which was held at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The 0.75-mile oval-shaped track did the unthinkable for the first time in nearly two decades, but stock car racing fans called out the racetrack on the same.

The E Laburnum Ave, Richmond-based track, was sold out for the first time in 17 years. However, the track holds fewer fans than it used to. Earlier, the track had over 100,000 seats, but now the capacity is limited to 50,000. Despite reducing the seats to almost half of what they used to be, the track was not able to sell out initially.

Reflecting on the same, NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck shared his views and stated:

"When I heard this earlier in the week, I got on the ticket site bc I couldn’t believe it. There were only single seats left. Obviously the track has removed a ton of capacity, but still amazingly impressive for Richmond. And surprising. Chalk it up to the “one date” thing?"

However, fans were not pleased with the news, as they claimed that reducing the number of seats doesn't count as selling out. They called out the racetrack for the same, with one fan stating:

"So you remove a bunch of seats for sale, and you can still claim a successful sell out? Sounds like a bunch of BS"

Fans react to Richmond Raceway selling out for the Cook Out 400 (Source: @NexGenNASCARFan)

Another joined the X user and stated:

"Someone should look into who purchased the tickets. Richmond losing their only race would be more financially damaging than buying hundreds of tickets and giving them to charity and such."

The fan expressed anger over the reduced number of seats at Richmond (Source: @memes_king99)

Here are some more reactions to Richmond Raceway selling out for the Cook Out 400:

"How many seats have been removed from tracks over the years?" a fan questioned.

"Take out a quarter. Cover up another quarter with banners," stated an X user.

"They keep removing seats, so sure, they'll remove enough to make it a sell-out," a NASCAR fan commented.

"Sell out? Better consider removing them from the schedule," a motorsports enthusiast expressed his anger.

The 26th NASCAR Cup Series event, the Coke Zero Sugar 400, is scheduled at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23, 2025. MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max will broadcast the 160-lap race live at 7:30 pm.

2025 NASCAR Cook Out 400 final results

Here's the list of the final standings at Richmond Raceway on August 16, 2025:

#3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #12 - Ryan Blaney #22 - Joey Logano #2 - Austin Cindric #5 - Kyle Larson #99 - Daniel Suárez #21 - Josh Berry #6 - Brad Keselowski #11 - Denny Hamlin #38 - Zane Smith #24 - William Byron #19 - Chase Briscoe #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar #8 - Kyle Busch #71 - Michael McDowell #54 - Ty Gibbs #1 - Ross Chastain #10 - Ty Dillon #20 - Christopher Bell #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Cole Custer #34 - Todd Gilliland #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Noah Gragson #23 - Bubba Wallace #67 - Corey Heim (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #51 - Cody Ware #33 - Jesse Love (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #60 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #7 - Justin Haley #9 - Chase Elliott

The Cook Out 400 witnessed 24 lead changes, and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon crossed the finish line 2.47 seconds ahead of Alex Bowman. The 35-year-old North Carolina native completed the event in three hours, eleven minutes, and 14 seconds.

