  "Sounds like a bunch of BS": NASCAR fans react as Richmond sells out Cup Series race reportedly for the first time in 17 years 

"Sounds like a bunch of BS": NASCAR fans react as Richmond sells out Cup Series race reportedly for the first time in 17 years 

By Karan Yadav
Published Aug 17, 2025 05:11 GMT
NASCAR fans react to Richmond selling out for the Cook Out 400 (Source: Imagn & Tweet: @NexGenNASCARFan)
NASCAR fans react to Richmond selling out for the Cook Out 400 (Source: Imagn & Tweet: @NexGenNASCARFan)

NASCAR announced major news after wrapping up The Cook Out 400, which was held at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The 0.75-mile oval-shaped track did the unthinkable for the first time in nearly two decades, but stock car racing fans called out the racetrack on the same.

The E Laburnum Ave, Richmond-based track, was sold out for the first time in 17 years. However, the track holds fewer fans than it used to. Earlier, the track had over 100,000 seats, but now the capacity is limited to 50,000. Despite reducing the seats to almost half of what they used to be, the track was not able to sell out initially.

Reflecting on the same, NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck shared his views and stated:

Trending
"When I heard this earlier in the week, I got on the ticket site bc I couldn’t believe it. There were only single seats left. Obviously the track has removed a ton of capacity, but still amazingly impressive for Richmond. And surprising. Chalk it up to the “one date” thing?"
However, fans were not pleased with the news, as they claimed that reducing the number of seats doesn't count as selling out. They called out the racetrack for the same, with one fan stating:

"So you remove a bunch of seats for sale, and you can still claim a successful sell out? Sounds like a bunch of BS"
Fans react to Richmond Raceway selling out for the Cook Out 400 (Source: @NexGenNASCARFan)
Fans react to Richmond Raceway selling out for the Cook Out 400 (Source: @NexGenNASCARFan)

Another joined the X user and stated:

"Someone should look into who purchased the tickets. Richmond losing their only race would be more financially damaging than buying hundreds of tickets and giving them to charity and such."
The fan expressed anger over the reduced number of seats at Richmond (Source: @memes_king99)
The fan expressed anger over the reduced number of seats at Richmond (Source: @memes_king99)

Here are some more reactions to Richmond Raceway selling out for the Cook Out 400:

"How many seats have been removed from tracks over the years?" a fan questioned.
"Take out a quarter. Cover up another quarter with banners," stated an X user.
"They keep removing seats, so sure, they'll remove enough to make it a sell-out," a NASCAR fan commented.
"Sell out? Better consider removing them from the schedule," a motorsports enthusiast expressed his anger.
The 26th NASCAR Cup Series event, the Coke Zero Sugar 400, is scheduled at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23, 2025. MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max will broadcast the 160-lap race live at 7:30 pm.

2025 NASCAR Cook Out 400 final results

Here's the list of the final standings at Richmond Raceway on August 16, 2025:

  1. #3 - Austin Dillon
  2. #48 - Alex Bowman
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #2 - Austin Cindric
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  8. #21 - Josh Berry
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  10. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  11. #38 - Zane Smith
  12. #24 - William Byron
  13. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #8 - Kyle Busch
  17. #71 - Michael McDowell
  18. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #10 - Ty Dillon
  21. #20 - Christopher Bell
  22. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #4 - Noah Gragson
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  30. #17 - Chris Buescher
  31. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  34. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  35. #60 - Ryan Preece
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #7 - Justin Haley
  38. #9 - Chase Elliott

The Cook Out 400 witnessed 24 lead changes, and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon crossed the finish line 2.47 seconds ahead of Alex Bowman. The 35-year-old North Carolina native completed the event in three hours, eleven minutes, and 14 seconds.

Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
