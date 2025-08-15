Spire co-owner clears the air surrounding “not good enough” Justin Haley’s future at the NASCAR team

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson recently discussed Justin Haley's performance this season and the driver's future with the team. Haley drives the #7 Chevrolet ZL1 for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series. The 26-year-old rejoined the team earlier this year after racing for Kaulig Racing from 2022 to 2023 and had driven for Spire in 2021. However, the driver and the team haven't achieved the results that they had hoped for.Dickerson talked about the driver's future with Spire Motorsports as the team continues to improve its performance across the Cup Series. He said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):“There’s pressure internally and externally that we all have to answer to and kind of meet. It’s no secret that Justin and that team, they just have not performed up to the expectations that we’ve set forth. That is something that we’re constantly discussing. How do we do better? How do we make this go better and faster and more results? “I’ve been super proud of Justin the last few weeks because with all these rumors swirling around, I thought he put together a couple of good really weeks. I don’t know if the rumors added any more pressure.&quot;“I think as we have kind of evolved as a company, we are to a place where we have to meet those expectations. It’s just not good enough for us to make it to the racetrack anymore, or just kind of run 30th anymore. We just can’t do it, that’s just the way to put it,” he added.Justin Haley has had three consecutive races in which he finished 15th, 11th, and 17th place. This was soon followed by a 23rd-place finish at Iowa and a 27th-place finish at Watkins Glen. He currently stands in 30th place in the points table with no top-five and one top-10 finish.Justin Haley speaks about the exit of his crew chief Rodney ChildersRodney Childers parted ways with the team nine races into the season. The #7 Spire Motorsports car driver, Justin Haley, recently spoke about not being surprised by the decision, highlighting how the partnership wasn't a fit.The 26-year-old made a statement about the same earlier in April. He said (via Joseph Srigley on X):“It was just a fit thing. Nothing super wrong that stood out, or was super left or right.”“Nothing surprises me in this sport anymore,” he added.Childers joined the Spire Motorsports team after the Stewart-Haas Racing team ceased its NASCAR operations in 2024. Initially, he was to be paired up with Corey LaJoie, but LaJoie was sent to Rick Ware Racing in place of Justin Haley. The veteran has nearly 40 Cup Series wins to his name.Ryan Sparks has taken Childers' position in the #7 team, and since then, Haley has not had a single top-10 finish. His best finish was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he finished in 11th place.