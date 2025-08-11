Spire Motorsports overhauls Truck stable: Corey LaJoie in, Pérez de Lara out for 2025

Spire Motorsports has made changes to its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series lineup. On Monday (August 11), the team announced that Corey LaJoie will take over the No. 77 truck starting at Richmond Raceway.Rookie driver Andrés Pérez de Lara will part ways with the organization and move to Niece Motorsports for the rest of the 2025 season. The 20-year-old from Mexico City entered the season with Chevrolet's driver development program and had earned two top-10 finishes in 17 starts this season. He is ranked 17th in the Truck points standings ahead of this week's race at Richmond Raceway.Team President, Bill Anthony commented on letting go of Pérez de Lara in a statement and shared that they are yet to settle on a plan for the No. 77 team for the following Truck season.&quot;Andrés has made meaningful progress this season, and we remain confident in his future. While we haven't finalized our 2026 plans for the No. 77 team, we wanted to give him the opportunity to look ahead and pursue other options for the remainder of this year and beyond,&quot; Anthony said.&quot;He's a hard worker, carries himself with humility, and brings a consistently positive attitude to the garage. He comes from a great family, and we fully expect him to continue making strides as part of Chevrolet's driver development program. We're proud to have been part of his journey and will continue cheering him on,&quot; he added.Pérez de Lara will join Niece Motorsports to pilot the No. 44 truck for the remainder of the year. The move keeps him in full-time Truck Series competition.For Corey LaJoie, the move marks a return to the Spire fold. The 32-year-old drove for Spire Motorsports from 2021. He exited the No. 7 Chevrolet last season following a mid-season driver swap with Rick Ware Racing for the final eight races.This season, LaJoie competed in the Daytona 500 in RWR's No. 01 Ford Mustang as an open entry and was scheduled to drive the No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado in the final eight events of the 2025 season. He also served as an on-air analyst for Prime Video's five NASCAR Cup broadcasts.Spire Motorsports retires No. 07 truck and transfers owner pointsAs part of the shake-up, Spire Motorsports ceased operations of the No. 07 truck, which had been shared part-time by multiple drivers, for the rest of the season. The team will transfer the owner points of the No. 07 truck to the No. 77.Toby Christie @Toby_ChristieLINKSpire will shift the 07 truck's owner points to the 77 truck for the rest of the year, and will field a three-truck team for the remainder of the season.Michael McDowell started the season in Spire Motorsports No. 7 truck at Daytona. Kyle Larson, William Byron and Kyle Busch also made starts in the truck later in the season.