Sprint car Hall of Famer Bobby “Scruffy” Allen passes away at 81

Historic racing figure Bobby “Scruffy” Allen passed away on October 6th, leaving behind a legacy that several drivers aspire to build. Allen is survived by his son, Jacob Allen, and his grandson, Logan Schuchart, both of whom are active sprint car drivers and part of the Shark Racing team.Bobby “Scruffy” Allen, a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee and 1990 Knoxville Nationals winner, died at 81 years of age. He was an “original outlaw” in the sport’s history, known for constructing his own race cars and engines, racking up more than 275 sprint car feature wins, and serving as the Shark Racing team leader with his grandson, Logan Schuchart, as one of his drivers in the last years of his career. His unexpected victory over Sammy Swindell in his 30th and final World of Outlaws win to clinch the 1990 Knoxville Nationals title remains one of the hallmarks of the sport, showcasing his inventive and tough racing style.Bobby &quot;Scruffy&quot; Allen's career trajectory not only had a stellar start in kart racing as a teen but also consisted of 30 years of success in winged sprint cars, where he scored 30 World of Outlaws wins and 46 All Star Circuit of Champions victories. Besides, he was voted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame (1988) and was famous for his &quot;More-For-Less&quot; operations, where he famously built his own chassis and engines.Shark Racing wrote on his passing:&quot;We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beloved Bobby &quot;Scruffy&quot; Allen. Our hearts are broken but we know he lived his life to the fullest and touched so many. Anyone that ever got to meet him or know him always got to share a story and/or a smile. He did it his way and that was the &quot;scruffy way&quot;. He will be loved and terribly missed by all. He was a legend on and off the race track and his contributions will live on forever.&quot;You could commonly find him with a glass of his favorite wine smiling and laughing, making calls about race cars, and enjoying being surrounded by beautiful women. He was a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, a brother, a friend and so much more. An announcement will follow giving details for a celebration of Bobby's amazing life at a later date. The Shark Racing family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this time,&quot; they added.Everyone called him Scruffy due to his unkempt hair, and his race cars were often run long without being painted, showing how he cared more about performance than appearance. Bobby &quot;Scruffy&quot; Allen's life story can be described as a typical rags-to-riches story. He often lived in pickup trucks, racetrack ticket booths, or barns so he could be close to the racing milieu and follow his desires.The name Shark Racing was chosen in recognition of Bobby &quot;Scruffy&quot; Allen's father, who was an aviator in World War II and served with the Flying Tigers. This U.S. Army Air Corps squadron was renowned for painting shark teeth on the nose of their planes, which were mostly P-40s. Subsequently, this artwork inspired the imagery that Scruffy desired to put on his sprint cars.Kyle Larson's racing series pays tribute to Bobby “Scruffy” AllenKyle Larson co-founded the Kubota High Limit Racing series, which officially launched in 2022 alongside fellow sprint car champion Brad Sweet. The series held its inaugural season in 2023, consisting of 12 mid-week sprint car events, and Larson was crowned its first champion, winning five races that year. Since then, the series has expanded significantly, with more than 60 race nights across 20 states in 2025, and has become a major national platform for winged sprint car racing.Kubota High Limit Racing paid tribute to the late Bobby “Scruffy” Allen following his passing at age 81. The series released a heartfelt statement on X:&quot;We are devastated to learn of Bobby Allen’s passing. Scruffy was one of one. A legendary racer who did it his way. His smile, his jokes, and his wisdom will forever be missed in our sport. Please join us in sending your thoughts &amp; prayers to the Allen family.&quot;Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart have continued Bobby “Scruffy” Allen's racing legacy, competing together on the World of Outlaws tour.