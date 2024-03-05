Sprint Car veteran Donny Schatz achieves 500 career victories at Volusia Speedway Park

Sprint Car Racing legend Donny Schatz achieved a remarkable milestone on Monday (March 4), by securing his 500th sprint car feature win at Volusia Speedway Park.

Monday night's Bike Week Jamboree in Barberville, Volusia, marked Schatz's 24th sprint car win at the half-mile oval, 312th World of Outlaws Sprint win, and his 500th overall sprint race victory. His latest victory adds another chapter to his illustrious career that spans over 30 years.

The 10-time World of Outlaws Sprint champion seemed unbothered about reaching the milestone, as he remains focused on racing. The 46-year-old Minot, North Dakota native believes he has plenty of years of racing left in him and has no time to rest on his laurels.

The driver of the #15 Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing stated that he would reflect on these stats only after he retires. Schatz was quoted by Speedsport.com as saying:

"I really don't want to think about it. I feel like I've got a lot of years left in me. I've got a lot of good racing left in me because I still love to race. That's the important part. Numbers are numbers. That's the stuff that I'm probably going to roll over to Steve Kinser's bus someday when we're sitting here at Volusia watching our kids or our kids kids and we'll have talks about it."

He added:

"But for now, it's just a number you don't even want to think about. I've been very fortunate to race with a lot of great people and have great partners behind us."

As Donny Schatz crossed the remarkable milestone, congratulations poured in from the entire industry, recognizing the 46-year-old's achievements. Team owner Tony Stewart chimed in with a short message on X (formerly Twitter) that read:

"Hell yea bud. Way to go, @DonnySchatz"

Donny Schatz was unaware of achieving the milestone

Donny Schatz lined up fourth in Monday night's feature race at Volusia Speedway Park but was unaware he would be racing for his 500th sprint car win.

As the green flag dropped for the 25-lap feature race, Schatz quickly climbed up to second position, with Michael Kofoid in the lead. As the battle for the lead intensified, the latter suffered misfortune as his #83 Roth Motorsports left-rear tire shredded into pieces, handing the lead to the veteran, who was unchallenged to the checkered flag.

It was only after Donny Schatz reached victory lane that he was informed of his achievement.

"I didn’t even really realize it until they said it," he told NBC Sports.

The 46-year-old reflected on his three-decade-long career, adding:

"You’ve got to remember I’ve been around for 30 years of racing, since 1993. That’s a long time. If you divide up what’s there [in terms of seasons], it doesn’t look all that good on paper but it’s pretty humbling. It’s rewarding."