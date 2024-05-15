"Start was by accident; We were trying to sell charter" - Corey LaJoie's boss Jeff Dickerson recalls unintended beginnings of Spire Motorsports 

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson recently shed light on his NASCAR team's humble beginnings. He revealed how the initial days saw them try to sell their charters.

Spire Motorsports is one of the fastest-growing outfits across all three NASCAR series. A subsidiary of Spire Sports + Entertainment, the team competes and fields three charters in both NASCAR Cup Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

The team, that debuted in 2019, has gone on to display impressive growths on multiple fronts. It has acquired six wins so far in NASCAR, including a Daytona International Speedway win in its first season with Justin Haley as the driver.

Beyond the racetrack, Spire has also experienced substantial financial growth, exemplified by its recent acquisitions. The team's expansion efforts saw it procure the Live Fast Motorsports charter for a staggering US$40 million, enabling the fielding of a third team in the 2024 season.

Additionally, Spire also moved swiftly to acquire the assets of NASCAR Truck Series stalwart Kyle Busch Motorsports last season.

In a revealing conversation on Dirty Mo Media's Dale Jr Download podcast, Dickerson shared insights into the team's early struggles and the fortuitous turns that paved their path to prominence. He revealed:

"It feels like these opportunities choose us as much as we choose them. Spire Motorsports at the start was kind of by accident. We were trying to sell the charter. And there were a couple people, and when you look back, you're like 'man, if they would've bought it, where would we be?' Cause we wouldn't be doing this."

Latest Spire Motorsports signing Michael McDowell explains his confidence in the team

Front Row Motorsports veteran Michael McDowell announced his departure from the team at the end of the season. Shortly after, it was confirmed that the 39-year-old driver will join Spire Motorsports on a multi-year deal.

Speaking to Racing America prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race in Darlington, McDowell explained his reasoning behind the move. The former Daytona 500 winner exuded confidence when addressing his future with the team. He said:

"I wouldn't be making the move that I'm making if I didn't have confidence that the performance is going to be there and the potential is going to be there to get the performance out of the race car. So, I feel good about that."

"They're a growing organization and, they have a tremendous amount of people, a lot of great people, and great partners. They have the ownership group and the support of the ownership group to go build. The ceiling is extremely high. There's a great opportunity to build and continue to build for the years to come."

Spire Motorsports currently field three charters in the Cup Series. Corey LaJoie pilots the No. 7 Chevy. Meanwhile, rookie drivers Zane Smith and Carson Hosevar drive the No. 71 and No. 77 respectively.