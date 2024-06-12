"Starting to feel sorry" - Kevin Harvick offers sympathy to RCR's Kyle Busch's recent run of misfortune

Kevin Harvick couldn't help but feel sorry for Kyle Busch over the latter's poor run of form. Busch, who was subjected to multiple mishaps one after the other off late, found it hard to overcome his misfortune, and as a result, drew sympathy from the former NASCAR driver.

The start of 2024 was far from bright for the #8 driver. Besides Busch's off-track debacle, which Harvick mentioned, the RCR driver failed to make amends even in the latest race at Sonoma. Kyle Busch was running for his playoff berth at the Toyota/ Save Mart 350, but as usual, he ran out of luck.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion entered the Sonoma Raceway race 20 points behind the playoffs cutline. However, a poor finish saw him end the race with an 8-point deficit to Bubba Wallace, the final candidate for the playoffs spot.

"I'm to the point where I actually feel sorry. I'm starting to feel sorry for Kyle Busch because of everything that is happening," stated Harvick about Busch's tough situation to Fox. "So he wrecked last week with Kyle Larson at St. Louis, went to Indy for the tire test, crashed. Heard some rumbles that he crashed his rental car."

Speaking about Busch, Harvick further emphasized how Chastain ruined the RCR driver's race. The 39-year-old was running in fifth place ahead of Chastain until the latter shoved the former's #8 Chevrolet aside in the very last lap.

"You know I think we got there, he ran off the track in practice, then he ran off the track at the beginning of the race and then gathers it all up, it's like oh driving along, I'm driving, 'I'm going to have a good day.' Finally going to get over this mess. Wham! Ross Chastain wipes him out."

Kyle Busch unhappy after Sonoma heartbreak

Following the Sonoma Raceway debacle, Kyle Busch opened up about the poor outcome to Fox Sports' Bob Pokrass. Speaking to Pokrass, Busch mentioned the collision with Ross Chastain and expressed his frustration at missing out on a good result.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Practice SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 zone Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 07, 2024, in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The American national expected a good fifth-place finish until the last-lap debacle. "Unfortunately, one of those guys got into us on the last lap and ruined our day. It's frustrating to not get the finish that we deserved," said Busch.

Kyle Busch is currently on a 37-race winless streak, which is the longest of his Cup Series career. At Sonoma, Busch surpassed his 36-race winless streak, which ended at Pocono in July 2017.