“Staunch Trump supporter” hints return to NASCAR racing at Talladega this year

Tim Viens is a renowned American professional stock car driver who competes part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the #47 Toyota Tundra for his own team, G2G Racing.

The 46-year-old is likely to return to NASCAR world, entering Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, September 29. He made his first Truck start of the 2023 season at Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 6, where he finished P36 in the race.

On Saturday, Tim Viens shared the news on his official Twitter handle by writing:

“My name is Tim Viens, I am a staunch Trump supporter. I drove the TRUMP 2020 Truck in the NASCAR Truck Series before NASCAR banned political advertising. I will be back with a new sponsor this year @talladega I think you will like it ! Follow my journey God Bless”

Viens, who used to drive TRUMP 2020 Truck in the Truck Series has not revealed much about his ride but he mentioned that he will return with a new sponsor.

G2G Racing, the team owned by Tim Viens returned in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series at season-opener Daytona International Speedway with the #46 and #47 Toyota Tundra TRD Pros entry, piloted by multiple drivers.

The South Hero, Vermont-native had competed in 15 Truck Series races, with a best finish of P23 came on his debut at Dover Motor Speedway. He has yet to score his first top-10 finish in the series.

NASCAR Truck Series playoff standings after the World Wide Technology Raceway race

Here's the playoff standings of Truck Series drivers look like after the WWT Raceway Truck race:

Grant Enfinger - 416 Zane Smith - 406 Christian Eckes - 389 Corey Heim - 425 Ben Rhodes - 393 Carson Hocevar - 337 Ty Majeski - 424 Matt Crafton - 332 Stewart Friesen - 325 Matt DiBenedetto - 318 Tanner Gray - 311 Nick Sanchez - 307 Chase Purdy - 280 Tyler Ankrum - 239 Rajah Caruth - 222 Hailie Deegan - 211 Daniel Dye - 209 Colby Howard - 207 Bret Holmes - 192 Dean Thompson - 182 Jake Garcia - 260 Taylor Gray - 192 Lawless Alan - 154 Kris Wright - 150 Timmy Hill - 147 Kaden Honeycutt - 132 Spencer Boyd - 102 Jack Wood - 86 Josh Reaume - 85 Bayley Currey - 77 Ryan Vargas - 73 Mason Massey - 63 Chris Hacker - 47 Matt Mills - 42 Toni Breidinger - 35 Conner Jones - 31

