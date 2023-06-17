Create

“Staunch Trump supporter” hints return to NASCAR racing at Talladega this year

NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 - Qualifying

Tim Viens is a renowned American professional stock car driver who competes part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the #47 Toyota Tundra for his own team, G2G Racing.

The 46-year-old is likely to return to NASCAR world, entering Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, September 29. He made his first Truck start of the 2023 season at Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 6, where he finished P36 in the race.

On Saturday, Tim Viens shared the news on his official Twitter handle by writing:

“My name is Tim Viens, I am a staunch Trump supporter. I drove the TRUMP 2020 Truck in the NASCAR Truck Series before NASCAR banned political advertising. I will be back with a new sponsor this year @talladega I think you will like it ! Follow my journey God Bless”
My name is Tim Viens, I am a staunch Trump supporter.I drove the TRUMP 2020 Truck in the NASCAR Truck Series before NASCAR banned political advertising.I will be back with a new sponsor this year @talladega I think you will like it ! Follow my journey God Bless 🙏 https://t.co/r8fFlXMuc5

Viens, who used to drive TRUMP 2020 Truck in the Truck Series has not revealed much about his ride but he mentioned that he will return with a new sponsor.

G2G Racing, the team owned by Tim Viens returned in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series at season-opener Daytona International Speedway with the #46 and #47 Toyota Tundra TRD Pros entry, piloted by multiple drivers.

Just a coordination of colors 🤗✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️ https://t.co/HifoW90Bpw

The South Hero, Vermont-native had competed in 15 Truck Series races, with a best finish of P23 came on his debut at Dover Motor Speedway. He has yet to score his first top-10 finish in the series.

NASCAR Truck Series playoff standings after the World Wide Technology Raceway race

Here's the playoff standings of Truck Series drivers look like after the WWT Raceway Truck race:

  1. Grant Enfinger - 416
  2. Zane Smith - 406
  3. Christian Eckes - 389
  4. Corey Heim - 425
  5. Ben Rhodes - 393
  6. Carson Hocevar - 337
  7. Ty Majeski - 424
  8. Matt Crafton - 332
  9. Stewart Friesen - 325
  10. Matt DiBenedetto - 318
  11. Tanner Gray - 311
  12. Nick Sanchez - 307
  13. Chase Purdy - 280
  14. Tyler Ankrum - 239
  15. Rajah Caruth - 222
  16. Hailie Deegan - 211
  17. Daniel Dye - 209
  18. Colby Howard - 207
  19. Bret Holmes - 192
  20. Dean Thompson - 182
  21. Jake Garcia - 260
  22. Taylor Gray - 192
  23. Lawless Alan - 154
  24. Kris Wright - 150
  25. Timmy Hill - 147
  26. Kaden Honeycutt - 132
  27. Spencer Boyd - 102
  28. Jack Wood - 86
  29. Josh Reaume - 85
  30. Bayley Currey - 77
  31. Ryan Vargas - 73
  32. Mason Massey - 63
  33. Chris Hacker - 47
  34. Matt Mills - 42
  35. Toni Breidinger - 35
  36. Conner Jones - 31

