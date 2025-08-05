  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Steve Letarte praises Bubba Wallace’s “tenacity”, says 23XI is poised for a strong playoff run

Steve Letarte praises Bubba Wallace’s “tenacity”, says 23XI is poised for a strong playoff run

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Aug 05, 2025 02:43 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
Bubba Wallace - Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn

NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte had glowing praise for Bubba Wallace's impressive run at Iowa Speedway. He commended the #23 Toyota driver for not coasting off his Brickyard win and instead going for 'one of the best recoveries of the year'.

During Sunday's (August 3) Iowa Corn 350, Wallace suffered a final-stage incident that broke his right rear toe link, ultimately setting him back two laps behind at 36th. However, the Alabama native didn't give up, as he leveraged two free passes to get himself back in contention.

He then took advantage of an uninterrupted green flag stint and overcame 26 spots in the final 64 laps. Notably, several other drivers had pitted for fresh tires during this time, but Bubba drove past all of them in his charge to sixth, revealing raw pace even on older tires.

On Monday, August 4, Letarte reflected upon Bubba's run on NASCAR's Inside the Race podcast.

"This sort of tenacity will get you to advance and if the others trip up, if the favorites you know, stub their toe, you could take advantage of it. This was a big day for the 23 coming off, because it would have been really easy, especially off the win, they'd mostly throw it in, but they didn't right. They took momentum of a win and made it into one of the best recoveries of the year"
The result marked Bubba Wallace's third consecutive top-10 result, starting with a seventh at Dover and a breakthrough win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He also gained a spot on the driver's standings to place 10th with 581 points.

Bubba Wallace credits 'team effort' for Iowa comeback

Bubba Wallace believes his Brickyard win played a part in helping him push through setbacks at Iowa. He also acknowledged the team effort that kept him in the fight.

"That was a massive team effort all day. It's interesting how my win last week just totally changed the mindset. Keep you in the game when you're down and out two laps down. So all in all, really really good day. I'll take it," he said in a post-race interview (via X/Frontstretch,0:38 onwards).
Bubba Wallace comments on his Iowa comeback drive. Source: @X/Frontstretch
Bubba Wallace comments on his Iowa comeback drive. Source: @X/Frontstretch

Bubba Wallace's Brickyard win snapped a 100-race winless drought for the 31-year-old and came at a crucial time for 23XL. Amid the team's uncertain charter status, Wallace's post-season berth delivers a timely boost for the three-car outfit.

With three races left in the regular season, Tyler Reddick is 122 points ahead of the playoff cutline, while Riley Herbst has been a no show all season. Up next, the team heads to Watkins Glen International, a track where Wallace is yet to score a top-10 finish, while Reddick has logged three top-10s in his four starts at the road course.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
