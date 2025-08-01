Stewart Friesen’s wife Jessica warns NASCAR fans about potentially fraudulent GoFundMe campaigns trying to benefit from his severe injury

Stewart Friesen’s wife Jessica issued a warning about fake charity accounts reaching out for donations in the name of the Truck Series driver. Friesen, who drives the No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro full time for Halmar Friesen Racing, is currently recovering from a series of injuries suffered during Monday's (July 28) Super DIRTcar Series King of the North event at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada.As of Thursday morning (July 31), Friesen has been transferred to a Level One Trauma Center in New York, where he will undergo surgery. Needless to say, the driver is in pain, but escaped any injury to his head and spine.Prayers and wishes have started flowing in already. In her note on X, Jessica thanked the fans. She also mentioned that the Friesens will not be setting up any fundraiser for her husband’s recovery.“We will not be setting up a GoFundMe or any other sort of charity account. If you see one, please know that unless it comes from us, it is not official and not supporting Stewart’s care,” she wrote.“Thanks again for the well wishes and prayers. They are the biggest blessing and encouragement we could have as we continue to move forward,” she added.As things stand, Stewart Friesen will not be racing for the remainder of the season. He currently ranks 13th in the championship standings with 397 points. Sixteen races into the season, the Canadian owns three top-fives and six top-10s.Friesen has been running trucks since 2016, with his maiden full-time season being in 2018. The driver has four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins under his belt, including his most event triumph in the June 7 race at Michigan International Speedway that locked him into the playoffs.Stewart Friesen’s wife reacts to “overwhelming” support from New York-based medical facilityJessica thanked the doctors and the staff at Canton-Postdam Hospital for assisting in Stewart Friesen’s transfer to the New York-based medical center. She also expressed her gratitude to the guys at Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance.“We are beyond grateful for Dr. Maresca and the staff at Canton-Postdam Hospital for helping us initiate the trauma transfer back to the United States, along with the amazing crew at Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance who did an incredible job keeping Stewart stable and comfortable during his transfer,” Jessica said in a statement.Per reports, Stewart Friesen suffered a broken pelvis and a fracture to his right leg. Considering the severity of his injuries, surgeries are expected to happen soon.“As things progress, I will do my best to continue to keep you updated,&quot; Jessica continued. “Our family continues to be overwhelmed by all of the amazing support we have received.”Meanwhile, the series is now getting ready to host the second-to-last race of the season at Watkins Glen International. The 72-lap event is scheduled for this coming Friday, August 8. Fans can watch it live on Fox Sports 1 (5 p.m. ET onwards) or listen to updates from NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.