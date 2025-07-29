Stewart Friesen’s wife shares a gut-wrenching update as NASCAR driver suffers broken pelvis and fractured leg in violent crash 

Stewart Friesen's horrific crash at the Super DIRTcar race in Canada sent shockwaves through the racing community. While the 42-year-old was reported to be fine and talking, his wife and former racecar driver herself, Jessica Friesen, shared an update on how his husband has suffered an open-book pelvic fracture along with a right leg fracture.Friesen is a regular in NASCAR's Truck series, racing under his team, Halmar Friesen Racing. Moreover, the Canadian-American driver had been on a roll, as he ended his 72-race winless drought at Michigan a few weeks ago and secured himself a playoff berth later in the year.On the other hand, Friesen manages his dirt racing responsibilities alongside his NASCAR duties. So, after his truck race at Indianapolis, he headed to Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada, for his Super DIRTcar race after winning the previous round at the Weedsport Speedway.Friesen had started sixth for the race, but drifted wide exiting turn two, and subsequently made contact with a part of the track that propelled his car airborne. After crash landing, a fireball erupted, and the race was red-flagged to get the No. 44 driver out of his car.This shook the racing world as everyone waited for the update on the injuries that Stewart Friesen had sustained. Jessica Friesen soon shared the severity of the situation, as she said:&quot;As most of you know by now, Stewart was involved in a multi-car accident at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada last night. CT scans have come back clear of any head, neck, or spine injuries. Unfortunately, he is still in a tremendous amount of pain.&quot;Stewart has suffered an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture, meaning his pelvis is broken in two or more places, with a large hematoma on the area. Stewart also has a fractured right leg. Both of these injuries will require surgery. Stewart was transferred to a larger hospital this morning for these procedures. His vitals are stable, and after receiving additional pain medication, he is in better spirits and resting... We will share more updates as soon as we have them. Thank you all for your continued support.&quot;Due to his massive injuries, Friesen is likely to remain out of the cockpit for a while before he fully makes a recovery.Stewart Friesen receives a one-off disqualification for his Indianapolis raceStewart Friesen at the NASCAR: Truck Series Championship - Source: ImagnStewart Friesen had won the Michigan truck series race after starting from 17th. He had merely led two laps, but emerged as the commander of the race when it mattered the most to bag his fourth victory in the series.The HFR driver then claimed a top-10 result at Pocono and brought home another podium finish at Indianapolis last weekend. However, NASCAR later disqualified his car for having a too low front end of the car.This seeded him down to 35th, making for his first-ever disqualification in the series. Discontent with NASCAR's decision, HFR announced that it would take the matter to the Appellate Board, stating:&quot;We believe the post race heights disqualification was caused by a part malfunction that occurred during the race by circumstances out of our control.&quot;Stewart Friesen's playoff berth would likely remain his if he returns to the field later in the year, despite his not participating in all races, as NASCAR issues waivers during such medical excursions.