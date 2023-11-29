Stewart-Haas Racing rejoins hands with Mahindra Tractors as Chase Briscoe’s primary sponsor in 2024

Stewart-Haas Racing and Chase Briscoe on Tuesday (November 28) has announced that Mahindra Tractors has renewed and expanded its partnership with the team as part of multi-year deal.

Mahindra Tractors, a brand of Mahindra Ag North America, will continue its role as the team’s primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Chase Briscoes’s #14 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The iconic red-and-black #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang made its debut in the 2022 Cup Series at Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race in Los Angeles. The company won its first race in the fifth start as a primary sponsor when Chase Briscoe crossed the finish in first place at Phoenix Raceway.

In a statement, the President and CEO, Mahindra Ag North America and Mahindra Automotive North America, Viren Popli, said he is happy to continue their partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Our partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing has been instrumental in building awareness for the Mahindra brand in North America. We look forward to continuing our sponsorship into the 2024 season. As owners of Mahindra Tractors, Tony and Chase appreciate the benefits our tractors deliver to the market and speak the same language as our dealers and customers. They are the perfect brand ambassadors for our tractors,” Popli said as quoted by speedwaymedia.com.

Mahindra Tractors served in 15 races this past season as a primary sponsor. The Indian-origin brand featured a special Tony Stewart “you old goat” scheme inspired by Briscoe’s and Stewart’s Mahindra TV commercials at 2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Briscoe finished fourth in the event.

“I’ve had the honor of representing Mahindra Tractors” – Chase Briscoe

The 28-year-old recently completed his third NASCAR Cup Series season with SHR. The season had been disappointing for him,with him finishing 30th in points table with four top-five finishes.

Chase Briscoe takes pride in representing the tractor company. In a team release, he said:

“I’ve had the honor of representing Mahindra Tractors since they first came into NASCAR and I’m blessed to have this relationship continue. Mahindra is a people-first company, and it starts with their dealer network and goes all the way up to their corporate offices in Houston. It’s a true partnership that extends beyond the racetrack.”

Catch Chase Briscoe and Stewart-Haas Racing in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with the Daytona 500 at the historic Daytona International on February 18.