“Still the best in the world”: Bubba Wallace’s spotter reacts to Kyle Larson’s Chili Bowl triumph

Bubba Wallace's long-time spotter Freddie Kraft reacted to Kyle Larson's 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals victory. He mentioned Larson was both lucky and unlucky in the race. This was Larson's third victory in the grand event.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver collected his third Golden Driller trophy, continuing to showcase his dirt-racing excellence ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Although he led the race from the pole position, two major events almost hampered his chances of winning. Regardless, Larson emerged ahead of the field and won the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals.

Reacting to the event-filled race, Freddie Kraft shared a post on X, writing:

"Larson gets incredibly unlucky, then incredibly lucky, twice. But at the end of the day still the best in the world. Makes that insane line look easy 😂. Daison was great. Probably a little fuel, or an untimely caution away from his first driller. What a week, can’t wait for ‘26."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson has been a dominant driver on the dirt. In December, he participated in the High Limit Racing Series, which he co-owns with his brother-in-law Brad Sweet. He then went on to take up the challenge in the Tulsa Shootout and continued on the same track to claim victory in the Chili Bowl Nationals on the same track.

His immense and non-stop participation in these series also earned an "animal" label from Brad Sweet.

"[We got a] great race car": Kyle Larson on winning his third Golden Driller at the Chili Bowl Nationals

The 32-year-old is no stranger to dirt racing and has gained extensive experience in racing and dominating the tough terrains through his years of participation in midget and sprint cars.

Reacting to his victory, Kyle Larson mentioned that it was a "difficult" race considering the line he was taking. But he managed to stay ahead of the field because of his team and the car they provided.

"It was just a very difficult race track to run the line that I was running," Larson said via Hendrick Motorsports. "We got a couple of lucky breaks there, but a great race car. Love being back here."

During his first crash in the race, his car stalled mid-air. However, it fired right back as he landed on the ground and kept going.

"When it was getting ready to land, I was like, ‘Please, please, please re-fire,’" he revealed. "It re-fired, so I thought I would only get one break, not two."

Kyle Larson's excellence in dirt racing reciprocates on the asphalt as well. He had the most wins of any other driver in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. However, he could not clinch his second championship. He has been racing with Hendrick Motorsports since 2021, piloting the #5 Chevrolet on the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback