"Still makes me tear up": Jenna Petty revisits fiancé Harrison Burton’s first Cup Series victory

Jenna Petty, fiancée of NASCAR driver Harrison Burton, recently shared a touching moment from Burton’s career on her Instagram story. She posted a photo from the celebration of his first Cup Series victory.

Ad

The photo she shared captured the emotions of his first NASCAR Cup Series win, a defining moment in his career. Burton, who drives the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Wood Brothers Racing, has been competing in the Cup Series for four years. His first win came at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2024, marking a breakthrough in his racing career. She wrote:

"Still makes me tear up."

Jenna Petty's Instagram story. Source: Instagram, @jennapetty

Harrison Burton's first big career win came in the 2017 Menards 200 at Toledo Speedway. A rain delay and setbacks pushed him to the middle of the field twice in that race, but he gained back his position and ultimately took the lead from Dalton Sargeant on lap 193.

Ad

Trending

Despite Sargeant leading 161 of the 200 laps, Burton held strong in the final eight laps to take the victory. As sourced via Toledo Blade, following the race, Burton credited his team and preparation for the success.

"We had a really, really good car. The thing was a rocket ship," he said after the win.

Jenna Petty and Harrison Burton have been together since 2017, having met as teenagers. The couple announced their engagement on March 27, 2024, and are set to marry in October 2025. Petty is a semi-professional dancer and a part-time instructor at Dance Productions - The Remix. She studied Business Administration at High Point University and was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.

Ad

Harrison Burton’s take on reimagining Days of Thunder poster

Harrison Burton recently shared a playful edit of a classic movie poster on his Instagram story. The NASCAR driver photoshopped his face onto the poster of the 1990 film Days of Thunder, originally starring Tom Cruise. The modified image was first posted by AM Racing, Burton’s new team for the 2025 season and beyond. Burton, clearly proud of his work, captioned the story:

Ad

"Proud of my art… haters gonna hate."

Burton has been making strides in his NASCAR career, taking his first Cup Series win at the Daytona International Speedway in 2024. His win marked the 100th win for Wood Brothers Racing and earned him a spot in the playoffs for the first time. He finished the season 16th in points, with one top-five and two top-10 finishes. Looking ahead, Burton is determined to prove himself as a top-tier Cup driver. Speaking to The Sportsnaut, he said:

Ad

"I’ve got a lot of tread left on the tires. I’m ready to go, man. I’m super confident in myself and what I can do. I know that, in the right circumstances, I can be a Cup-level driver. I have to go prove it. I have to go earn it."

He also talked about how other drivers, such as Cole Custer and Dale Jarrett, have taken similar career paths before making it big in the Cup Series. In his own words:

Ad

"I’ve talked to both of those guys and they both said ‘you are going to be fine’ as long as I go out there and earn it,”.

Burton began his 2025 season with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15. The 120-lap event was broadcast live on CW, with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 5 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"