“Stings pretty bad”: Corey Heim makes his feelings known as he comes short to Kyle Larson with the ‘best truck’ 

NASCAR Truck Series driver Corey Heim fell short of what could have been his third triumph of the 2025 season with Tricon Garage, driving the No. 11 Toyota. The 22-year-old development driver for 23XI Racing dominated the Baptist Health 200 race by starting on pole and leading 78 laps at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ad

While Heim looked promising for a third Truck Series win this 2025 NASCAR season after two stage wins, Layne Riggs and Ross Chastain took the lead from the Tricon Garage driver in the closing moments. Nevertheless, the young driver managed to stay in contention for the remaining laps until the end but wasn't enough to secure his 14th Truck career win.

In a post-race conversation with Carson Hocevar, Heim addressed the recurrent engine failure that forced his Truck to shut off in the closing moments. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, just about 15-20 [Laps] to go, everything seemed fine as far as what I could see. The engine would hard cut on me and the dash would go black. I’d have to pull my right hand over and fully recycle the power to get any sort of life back in the motor."

Ad

He continued:

“So, really don’t know what the problem was to be honest with you. But can’t say enough about the Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Everyone at Tricon Garage and Toyota did a phenomenal job. Probably the best truck I’ve ever had, really. So, this stings pretty bad obviously but nothing I can really have done about it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson showed prowess after getting spun in the final stage for an improbable victory at the 1.5-mile asphalt track.

"That worked out in our favor": Kyle Larson opens up on his Truck win after Corey Heim's unfortunate mechanical failure

Kyle Larson at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Source: Getty

Kyle Larson took home his fourth NASCAR Truck Serie victory at the recently concluded race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. While Larson faced several adversaries in his attempt for a tripleheader sweep, Corey Heim's recurrent engine shut-off became a catalyst for the No. 07 Spire Motorsports driver on Friday.

Ad

In a post-race conversation, Larson pointed out Heim's No. 11 machine issue and said (via NASCAR on Fox):

"I'm not sure what happened to the #11 but that worked out in our favor for sure. I don't think I would have gotten to him. I would have gotten to second, probably, but it would have been tough to get to him. That last run was a lot of fun," he added.

Nevertheless, Corey Heim managed a podium finish at the fourth Truck race of the season. The No. 11 Tricon Garage team will return to action for the Martinsville Speedway race on March 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback