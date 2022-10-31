'Super mixed emotions' for Chase Elliott after making it to Championship 4 at Martinsville

One of the prime suspects to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, Chase Elliott is a driver who had a rather under-the-radar race at Martinsville Speedway last Sunday. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who has been in impeccable form in the current season, saw him clinch the regular season championship, as well as qualify for the Championship 4 based on points gathered over the season alone.

The Xfinity 500 marked the final race of the 2022 Round of 8, with four drivers now headed to Phoenix Raceway next weekend with hopes of claiming the ultimate prize. Chase Elliott, however, was not completely satisfied with his performance on the 1-mile-long short track as his ultimate P11 finish meant he could not qualify for the owner's championship for his team. Despite making the cut for the driver's championship, the owner's championship holds its weight in gold when it comes to sponsorship endorsements and monetary affairs for the team.

Elliott elaborated on how he felt post-race and said:

“Yeah, super mixed emotions. We made the drivers side and didn’t make the owners side. Just would have loved to have gotten the boss two cars in there. So certainly excited from the driver standpoint, but would have loved to have gotten both those boxes checked. Unfortunately didn’t.”

Chase Elliott further elaborated on his mindset going into the championship decider next weekend and said:

“But, yeah, looking forward to getting home and working through what we need to work through to get ready for Phoenix. Certainly, we’ll be ready to go the best we know how next Sunday.”

The #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver looked full of confidence as the 2022 season draws to a close next Sunday.

Chase Elliott reacts to Ross Chastain's 'videogame move' on his in-car radio

Despite several other notable talking points and performances during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway last Sunday, the highlight of the final Round of 8 race came in the form of Ross Chastain's last-lap shenanigans. The Trackhouse Racing driver decided to send his car into the outside wall of the 1-mile-long track while keeping his foot on the floor to pass cars on the final lap of the race.

In a move described as videogame-like, Chastain surprisingly managed to pull it off, to which Chase Elliott, who was driving behind him, reacted:

“What in the hell”

Watch Chase Elliott try and seal his second Cup Series championship next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

