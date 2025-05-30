Supercars champion Will Brown unveils the ‘difficult part’ holding back his NASCAR Oval dreams

After debuting in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, the Australian Supercar Series champion Will Brown is set to return to stock car racing this year at the Chicago Street Course. Reflecting on his maiden start of this season, he recently opened up about the "difficult part" of being a stock car racing driver.

Ad

The 26-year-old Supercar Series champion debuted in stock car racing with Richard Childress Racing at the Sonoma Raceway. He had a solid run in the practice session, but electrical gremlins affected his potential pole efforts. The same issue followed him in the race, and he finished the race in P31.

However, this year, Will Brown has changed teams and signed a deal with Kaulig Racing to compete at the Chicago Street Course in July. Reflecting on his second start, Brown highlighted a major issue, then just having an electrical failure. He claimed it is "difficult" to land sponsors in the Cup Series and explained (SpeedCafe.com):

Ad

Trending

“I think the biggest thing for us, realistically, it comes down to sponsors and support. Hopefully for myself, if I can have a good run at Chicago, potentially my sponsors and hopefully someone else will back me into maybe doing an Xfinity or a Truck oval."

"But it’s very hard to get the support and sponsors to go and run an oval straight away, because we probably are going to struggle [with] the first one. Just to get that sponsorship is probably the difficult part," stated the Australian Supercar Series champion.

Ad

The defending Australian Supercars Series champion, Will Brown, has 11 career wins and finished third in the Bathurst 1000 last year.

"Can't wait to get over there and give it a crack": Supercar Series champion Will Brown on his 2025 Cup Series race

The Supercar Series champion, Will Brown, showcased his excitement over his second start in NASCAR. Brown is set to display his remarkable skills on the road course with his new team, Kaulig Racing. He shared an X post and shared his take with his fans.

Ad

Will Brown @@will_brown87 “Going Street Course Racing at the Grant Park [165] in the @NASCAR Cup Series with @KauligRacing! Can't wait to get over there and give it a crack. Bring on Chicago 😄.”

Ad

Reflecting on the same, Will Brown pointed out that seeing Shane van Gisbergen compete in the Chicago Street Race in 2023 sparked his dream to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team owner, Matt Kaulig, also shared his excitement for Brown to drive for the team and stated (via press release):

This is an amazing opportunity for Kaulig Racing to compete for a win in one of the most prestigious events on the calendar [...] We are so excited to have Will (Brown) race with us and compete for the trophy. The team is ready, and we know he has the talent.”

The Cup Series Chicago Street Race, the Grant Park 165, is scheduled for July 6, 2025. TNT Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and MAX will broadcast the 75-lap/165-mile race at 2 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.