“Sure looks guilty”: NASCAR Insider delivers his verdict on controversial Truck race incident from Las Vegas

NASCAR's Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 was won by Corey Heim in a rain-affected race. However, this was not the hot topic surrounding the race, as Thor Sport Racing had illegally made adjustments to Matt Crafton's car mid-race, which earned the triple champion a penalty. With the video evidence of the offence being released, NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck asserted how the incident was deserving of a penalty.

Ad

The 48-year-old had qualified 11th for the Truck race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Crafton aimed to make progress during the race but fell backward through the field and finished Stage 1 in 19th position.

On the other hand, persistent rain had urged the officials to red flag the session until the conditions on the track were under control. However, the No.88 crew went beyond the regulations as a mechanic opened the hood of the Ford F-150 and attempted to make some changes.

Ad

Trending

This was caught by the pit road cameras, and stewards deemed No. 88's crew to be guilty of attempting unauthorized changes with the car mid-race. Observing the video shared by NASCAR's Managing Director of Racing Communication, Gluck claimed that the actions done by the pit crew were illegal, and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

'Ooooooooh. This sure looks guilty, I would have called this a penalty, too."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 48-year-old is a veteran of the Truck series, having amassed three championships and 15 race victories in his elusive Truck racing career.

Matt Crafton claims he was unaware of the No.88 car violating NASCAR's rules

Matt Crafton at the NASCAR: Truck Series Fr8 208 - Source: USA Today

While the No. 88 driver might have an elusive career supporting his legacy, his crew's actions might taint his achievements a bit. Moreover, Matt Crafton was frustrated over the radio when he was told that he would be restarting the race from the rear of the field.

Ad

The triple champion eventually made his way through the field and finished ninth. Anyhow, when asked about the saga that went down, Crafton denied any knowledge of it, and said (via Frontstretch):

"I have no idea. I was driving it, so I have no idea what they call it." (0:15 onwards)

The 48-year-old then added that he is excited for the next race at Homestead, and said:

Ad

"Homestead's my favorite race track, so look forward to going there, have some tire fall off, and racing side by side."

On the other hand, Corey Heim emerged victorious, despite starting 16th in the field. The 22-year-old made his way through the field in a rain-affected race with a speeding penalty to add to the burden, but he never lost hope and led 42 laps on the road to claiming his second victory of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback