“SvG is the only one coming”: William Byron’s crew chief discards other rivals’ threat during Watkins Glen Cup race

William Byron’s crew chief, Rudy Fugle, was heard on the radio warning the driver about the oncoming Shane van Gisbergen during the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. Davey Segal reported on the incident that could be a precursor for an exciting road course finish.

In the Watkins Glen Cup race, Byron, whose team was then in second place, was informed by his crew chief that the only distant threat behind him was van Gisbergen. Fugle said SVG was roughly a half straightaway behind Byron, having just added two spots in one lap and that a few other contenders were bringing fresh tires to disrupt it. Ryan Blaney was in the lead position with Byron in second and SVG in third, gaining positions steadily.

Davey Segal reported on X:

"SVG is the only one coming, he's about a half straightaway behind. Otherwise there aren't much tires coming," Rudy Fugle tells @WilliamByron in 2nd. Ryan @Blaney leads. No. 88 runs 3rd now, just gained 2 spots in 1 lap.

This live team radio gave a hint that the overall tactical consideration Byron should have at this moment was to stick with the pack and defend himself against SVG, who was the most serious threat of the chasers and not concerned about again drivers on fresh tires making up ground.

The context leads to the notion that the race was tactically fierce, with tire management a vital aspect as fresh tires could provide some speed advantage. But only a handful of other drivers experienced that area advantage at that point.

William Byron shared his excitement at battling Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson for NASCAR regular season crown

William Byron led the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season points standings with 770 points after his win at Iowa Speedway, positioning himself ahead of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott, (18 points behind at 752), and Kyle Larson, (45 points back at 725).

This sets up an intense and closely contested battle among the trio, alongside other competitors like Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, heading into the final three regular-season races. Byron said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"It's definitely going to be a fun stretch. I feel like all three of us are working really hard and all of our teams are fast and competitive.

"We've just got to keep putting in the effort and the work and showing up every week and just approaching it the same way. I'm looking forward to the challenge of it. I think, Watkins Glen is a really good track for all three of us and just got to put in the work this week to make sure we're ready to go and fast there," William Byron added.

William Byron described this closing stretch of the season as a "fun" competition with his HMS teammates and emphasized the need for consistent effort and preparation, noting Watkins Glen as a favorable track for all three of them

