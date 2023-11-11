Taylor Gray ready to “hit the ground running” with Tricon Garage in 2024

Taylor Gray has signed a contract extension with Tricon Garage to continue driving the #17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. This will mark his second consecutive season with the team after starting most races in 2023.

The 18-year-old missed the opening three races this season before taking the #17 on a full-time basis upon turning 18 years old in March. His best finish of the P2 came at the Kansa Speedway in September. He ended the season in 15th place in the points table, along with three top-five and six top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 14.6.

On Friday, November 10, Tricon Garage made the official announcement in a post shared on social media with a caption that reads:

“First full-season inbound. Taylor Gray takes on the entire 23-race schedule with TRICON next year!”

Expand Tweet

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based team hasn't revealed the length of the contract. The deal locks in the #17 Toyota Truck Series driver for the foreseeable future.

The sponsorship details for the #17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will be announced soon. He will join a four-driver lineup that includes Corey Heim, Dean Thompson, and Tanner Gray.

“I am excited to tackle my first complete Truck season” - Taylor Gray express his feeling on contract extension with Tricon Garage

The Artesia, New Mexico native talked about driving the #17 entry on a full-time basis for the first time in 2024. He claimed he is happy to continue racing at Tricon Garage and is prepared to win races next season.

Expand Tweet

In a statement released by the team, Taylor Gray said:

“The opportunity to continue to grow with TRICON and Toyota is not one that I take for granted. I am excited to tackle my first complete Truck season and continue developing into a weekly contender. I am ready to hit the ground running and am prepared to win races in 2024.”

Catch Taylor Gray in action when the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 16. The season-opening race will be telecast live on FOX Sports 1, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.