Tricon Garage retain Tanner Gray for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season

Tanner Gray has signed a contract extension with Tricon Garage to continue driving the #15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. This will mark his fourth consecutive season as a full-time driver with the team in the series.

Gray had a career-best campaign in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season. His best finish of the P2 came at the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He ended the season at 14th place in the points table, a career-high, along with three top-five, and six top-10 finishes, and claimed his first career pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

On Thursday, November 9, Tricon Garage made the official announcement in a post shared on social media, with a caption that reads:

“He's staying put. Tanner Gray returns to the No. 15 with TRICON in 2024!”

Tricon Garage haven't revealed the length of the contract. The deal locks in the #15 Toyota Truck Series driver for the foreseeable future.

Tanner Gray has been associated with Tricon Garage – formerly known as David Gilliland Racing and Team DGR since 2019 when he competed part-time in the ARCA Menards Series and Truck Series for the team.

“I am grateful to be back at TRICON for another year in 2024” - Tanner Gray express his feeling on contract extension with Tricon Garage

The 24-year-old elaborated on his feelings on returning to the #15 Tricon team for another season. He claimed he was happy to continue racing at Tricon Garage and mentioned his goals for the next season.

In a team press release, Gray said:

“I am grateful to be back at TRICON for another year in 2024 with my guys on the No. 15 truck. I really feel like going into next year we will be better, more prepared and have a greater understanding of what we need to do to execute. My biggest focus is on making sure I am getting better every day, and I am excited for what lies ahead.”

Catch Tanner Gray in action when the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 16. The season-opener will be telecast live on FOX Sports 1 with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.