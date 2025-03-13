Taylor Nemechek shares 2-word reaction to Legacy Motor Club featuring Backstreet Boys on husband John Hunter Nemechek's car at Las Vegas

Taylor Nemechek shared her excitement on social media about her husband, John Hunter Nemechek's latest NASCAR Cup Series car design. The No. 42 Toyota Camry, fielded by Legacy Motor Club, will feature a Backstreet Boys-themed paint scheme for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The photo, originally posted by NASCAR, flaunted the car’s new look. Taylor reposted the picture to her Instagram story, adding a playful two-word caption:

“fan girling🤭.”

John Hunter Nemechek's wife, Taylor Nemechek's story on Instagram. Source: via Instagram, @taylornemechek

Legacy Motor Club’s collaboration with Live Nation and Vibee brings the unique design to life. The special paint scheme promotes the Backstreet Boys' upcoming Las Vegas residency, "Into The Millennium," at Sphere Las Vegas. It starts in July 2025, coinciding with the release of their new album Millennium 2.0, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their original hit record.

Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, praised the partnership and mentioned previous successful collaborations with bands like Guns N’ Roses and Creed. He said (via NASCAR):

"The No. 42 Toyota Camry looks really cool, and we can’t wait for fans to see the Backstreet Boys represented on track."

John Hunter Nemechek himself expressed his excitement, calling the Backstreet Boys "legendary" and hoping to take the car to Victory Lane, adding (via NASCAR):

"I want it that way!"

Fans can catch Nemechek racing the Backstreet Boys Camry on Sunday, March 16, during the Pennzoil 400, which will air on FOX Sports 1, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"History was made" - John Hunter Nemechek reacts to X Games milestone

John Hunter Nemechek recently turned his attention from the racetrack to an unforgettable moment at the 2025 X Games. On January 25, Hiroto Ogiwara, a 19-year-old snowboarder, landed a groundbreaking 2340-degree spin - a move never before accomplished in competition or practice - during the Big Air event in Aspen, Colorado.

John Hunter Nemechek shares his reaction to the historic feat, posting a short but powerful three-word response on X. He wrote:

"History was made 🤯 #XGamesAspen"

Ogiwara’s Switch 2340, involving six and a half rotations while riding with his less dominant foot forward, earned him a near-perfect 97.33 score and a gold medal on his X Games debut. The trick stunned viewers and athletes alike. In a post-event interview, Ogiwara described his joy, told Kyodo News:

"I am the first in the world to do that. I've never been as happy as this. It was really the greatest moment. It felt as if I used every ounce of energy I had."

John Hunter Nemechek drives full-time for Legacy Motor Club in the NASCAR Cup Series, piloting the No. 42 Toyota Camry. He is currently at the 13 no. spot in driver standings with 99 points, and one top-five finish in the season so far.

