Team Penske’s NASCAR champion comes clean on his ‘typical’ mindset after confronting the season’s ‘most frustrating thing’

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano was recently featured in a pre-race interview on Cup Scene's YouTube channel before the Shriners Children's 500. The latter was asked whether he was "frustrated" with his current standings in the points table.

Logano debuted in the Cup Series at 18 in the Sylvania 300 at New Hampshire Speedway under Joe Gibbs Racing and Hall of Fame Racing. He locked a full-time seat in 2009 and stayed with the team until he transitioned to Penske Racing in 2013. Since his debut race with Team Penske, the 34-year-old has amassed three Cup Series championship titles, 36 wins, 287 top-ten finishes, and 31 pole positions in 579 starts.

During the interview, the reporter reflected on Joey Logano's standing in the NASCAR points table. Logano ranks 12th with only 77 stage points and no top-ten finishes in three starts. However, he has led 126 laps and secured a stage win.

Reflecting upon the stats, the reporter asked:

"I wanted to ask you if you sit here more frustrated or more encouraged by the season because you've obviously led the most laps of anyone. You've been so strong in all of the races but haven't gotten the top tens or even the victories. You could argue that you would probably, want where do you kind of see yourself." [18:15 onwards]

Joey Logano gave a simple, subtle reply about his strategy:

"Uh, just rolling with the punches like I typically do at this time of year, um, right? You go out there and you try to just maximize your day, uh, get out there, and like I said, lead laps, score as many stage points as you can get the best finish you possibly can."

"Um, last week was going, looking like it was actually pretty good, um, where we get those nine stage points in the first stage. We got back up to like seventh there at the end, um, before I got ran off the racetrack and then dumped all in one lap. Um, that's frustrating. I can tell you that's probably the most frustrating thing that happened all year," he added.

The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver has not had a fruitful start to the 2025 season. He began the 'Great American Race' Daytona 500 in P10 but finished in P35. Followed by a P12 finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and a P24 finish at the Circuit of the Americas. Logano has consistently finished out of the top ten and hopes to win the Shriners Children's 500 scheduled for Sunday, March 9, 2025.

NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano completed a milestone run with his team

Ahead of the Shriners Children's 500 Cup Series, NASCAR driver Joey Logano has completed a milestone run with Team Penske at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race. On February 23, 2025, Logano completed his 500th run with his team and recalled his memorable moments.

"The relationships that are built over that amount of time, that to me is really what matters the most. You know, all said and done, at the end of the day, that's what you have: relationships," stated the Team Penske driver.

Joey Logano has amassed 68 wins across all NASCAR series. Among those, 34 wins have come under the Team Penske banner in the Cup Series since 2013. He has also secured 36 pole positions in the Xfinity Series and two in the Craftsman Truck Series.

