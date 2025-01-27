Team Penske's title haul over the past 2-plus years: All you need to know following the Rolex 24 result

Team Penske has dominated motorsports from 2022 to 2024, winning six major championships in IndyCar, NASCAR, and sports car racing. It claimed historic victories at the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR Cup Series, and Rolex 24 at Daytona. The team was founded in 1966 and debuted at the 24 Hours of Daytona. Over the years, Team Penske competed in several racing categories, including Formula One, Can-Am, Trans Am, and Australia's Supercars Championship. It has won over 500 races and 40 championships across all types of racing.

As a part of its success story from 2022 onward, the team won two Indianapolis 500 races in 2023 and 2024, two straight Rolex 24 at Daytona titles in 2024 and 2025, and back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series championships in 2023 and 2024. Team Penske also won the 2024 IMSA GTP title and the 2024 World Endurance Championship.

The winning streak began in 2022 with Will Power winning the IndyCar championship. In November of that year, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series title. In 2023, Josef Newgarden had his first Indianapolis 500 win, giving Team Penske its 19th victory at the event. Ryan Blaney added to the success with another NASCAR Cup Series title.

In 2024, Porsche Penske Motorsport won the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and Josef Newgarden became the first driver since 2002 to win back-to-back Indianapolis 500s. This was Team Penske’s 20th win at the iconic race. The team also won the IMSA SportsCar Championship, led by Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr. Moreover, Joey Logano secured Penske’s third straight NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Team Penske continues to compete in IndyCar with three cars. Josef Newgarden drives the No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin drives the No. 3 Chevrolet, and Will Power drives the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet. The team has won 16 IndyCar championships and 20 Indianapolis 500 titles. It also boasts 200 open-wheel wins in USAC, CART, and IRL, with 29 victories in 500-mile races.

Team Penske’s win in the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona

The 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona was another highlight for Team Penske, which won the event for the second year in a row. Felipe Nasr led the No. 7 Porsche to the win, finishing just 1.335 seconds ahead of second place. Matt Campbell took third in the No. 6 car. The winning drivers were Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor. Nick Tandy made history by becoming the first driver to win all four major 24-hour endurance races: Daytona, Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps, and Nürburgring.

As reported by forbes.com, 87-year-old team owner Roger Penske stayed awake throughout the race. Talking about the race and his drivers, Penske said in an interview:

"We didn’t talk to them about not racing each other, but obviously these guys are racers and fortunately we didn’t get into trouble."

The past two years were not without challenges for Team Penske. In 2024, Josef Newgarden was disqualified from the season-opening IndyCar race at St. Petersburg for using illegal ECU software.

It was the team’s first disqualification in IndyCar since 1995. Despite this, the team recovered quickly, with all three drivers winning races in the first seven events of the season.

