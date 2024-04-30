"Thank God for giving me such a sweet girl" - Dale Earnhard Jr's wife Amy's heartfelt birthday message to daughter Isla on IG

Amy Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR Hall of Fame Dale Earnhardt Jr., shared a heartwarming post of their daughter on social media who turned six recently.

The Earnhardt couple are parents to two daughters, Isla Rose Earnhardt, born in 2018, and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt, born two years later in 2020.

Amy Earnhardt's Instagram post featured a series of pictures of Isla and Amy captioned the post with a heartfelt message for her daughter. The caption stated:

"Happy 6th Birthday to our tiny babe! I thank God every day for giving me such a sweet, headstrong and amazing girl!"

Dale Jr and Amy have known each other for the past decade. The couple got married on New Year's Eve 2016 in North Carolina at Childress Vineyards, after dating for almost 5 years.

Amy Reimann was raised in Texas and is an accomplished interior designer. Amy also co-owns High-Rock Vodka in collaboration with Dale Jr. The brand emphasizes drinking responsibly with the slogan 'Sip Wisely'.

Dale Earnhardt Jr admits feeling guilty while sitting in the passenger seat

Dale Earnhardt Jr., two-time winner of the Daytona 500 and one of the prolific drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, revealed that his wife Amy Earnhardt has a different opinion on his driving.

In a conversation with The Athletic, he shared his feelings when he's not behind the steering wheel. He said:

"I’m probably buried in my phone. I don’t know how this will sound, but I feel like as a husband and a father, it’s a responsibility of mine to drive us where we go. Amy doesn’t mind driving, and she really doesn’t love my driving, but I feel guilty when I sit in the passenger seat because I’m going to get on my phone and I’m going to get these emails."

The 49-year-old who hails from North Carolina feels 'guilty' and is obliged to drive as a father and as a husband whenever he goes out with them.

Former NASCAR driver Dale Jr. is a part-time driver for Xfinity Series, handling the #88 Chevy for JR Motorsports, a team he owns. He is also a NASCAR analyst and commentator for NBC with an approximate net worth of $300 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).